Tennis Tracker: Sinner facing Alcaraz in Six Kings Slam final after Djokovic defeats Nadal

Sinner is facing Alcaraz in Saudi Arabia
Sinner is facing Alcaraz in Saudi ArabiaIPA/IPA / Sipa Press / Profimedia / Flashscore
It's semi-finals day on the ATP and WTA Tour, with a number of heavy hitters in action as they look to take a step closer to a title. Meanwhile, over in Saudi Arabia, two massive clashes bring to an end the Six Kings Slam tournament.

22:35 CET - We are going the distance in Riyadh! Jannik Sinner (23) has levelled the match, taking the second set 6-3. Who will come away with the staggering six million dollar prize sum?

Follow the final set here.

21:58 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) has taken the lead against Jannik Sinner (23) during a captivating and high-quality first set, winning it 7-6(5).

Follow the rest of the match here.

20:45 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (33) has beaten Tallon Griekspoor (28) in a thrilling contest in Stockholm, moving into the final after a 2-6, 7-6, 6-4 victory. Could he make a late charge at a spot in the ATP Finals?

20:14 CET - In a historic final meeting, Novak Djokovic (37) has defeated Rafael Nadal (37) 6-2, 7-6(5) at the Six Kings Slam, putting the final bow on one of the greatest rivalries in all sport. Nadal will say goodbye to tennis this November at the Davis Cup.

19:42 CET - Back in Antwerp, Jiri Lehecka (22) has moved into tomorrow's final after battling past Marcos Giron (31) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in a topsy-turvy contest.

18:35 CET - We're just moments away from Rafael Nadal (38) and Novak Djokovic (37) getting underway in their third-place match at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi, as the pair take to the court one final time in what's been one of tennis' greatest ever rivalries.

Follow the match with Flashscore.

18:20 CET - Spanish veteran Roberto Bautista-Agut (36) is through to the final in Antwerp after easing past Hugo Gaston (24) in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Meanwhile, in Almaty, third seed Karen Khachanov (28) has booked his spot in tomorrow's showpiece, beating Aleksandar Vukic (28) 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-4.

16:54 CET - The second semi-final retirement in China comes from Karolina Muchova (28) after the Czech lost the first set 1-6 to teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva (19) who will meet Daria Kasatkina (27) in the final.

16:05 CET - American Tommy Paul (27) has won the first semi-final in Stockholm after a dominant 6-3, 6-2 win against Stan Wawrinka (39).

15:19 CET -  Following a stop-start few hours because of rain, Daria Kasatkina (27) has moved into the final in Ningbo, with Paula Badosa (26) unfortunately retiring with an injury after losing the first set 4-6. A real shame for the Spaniard, who has picked up so much momentum in the second half of 2024. 

13:28 CET - Canada's Gabriel Diallo (23) is into his very first ATP Tour final, upsetting No. 4 seed Francisco Cerundolo (26) 6-4, 6-2 in just over an hour in Almaty.

09:24 CET - Today's semi-finals in Osaka have now been postponed until tomorrow after heavy rain swept through the Japanese city.

07:35 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker on what promises to be a super busy Saturday!

Before we look ahead to what is in store, the semi-finals overnight in Osaka have been delayed due to rain, with Suzan Lamens (25), Diane Parry (22), Aoi Ito (20) and Kimberly Birrell (26) all still waiting for the green light this morning.

Later today, the WTA 500 event in Ningbo will know its two finalists, with Paula Badosa (26) taking on Daria Kasatkina (27) at 10:30 CET, which is then followed by Karolina Muchova (28) vs Mirra Andreeva (17).

In Almaty, Karen Khachanov (28) and Francisco Cerundo (26) will both be eyeing a spot in the final, while there are two tasty clashes in Stockholm from 14:30 CET between surging veteran Stanislas Wawrinka (39) and Tommy Paul (27), and 2013 champion Grigor Dimitrov (33) and Tallon Griekspoor (28).

Jiri Lehecka (22) is the highest-ranked player left in Antwerp, and will be fancying his chances of clinching just his second-ever title.

And finally, the inaugural Six Kings Slam event in Saudi Arabia takes place this afternoon, with two mouth-watering clashes to look forward to.

Novak Djokovic (37) takes on his fierce rival Rafael Nadal (38) for the last time in the battle for third place, before the main event: World No.1 Jannik Sinner (23) vs Carlos Alcaraz (21) in the final for a whopping sum of six million dollars!

What a day!

'Don't leave tennis': Djokovic asks Nadal to delay retirement after Saudi showdown
Updated
ATP roundup: Top seeds fall in Antwerp, Stockholm and Almaty on Friday
WTA roundup: Russians Daria Kasatkina and Mirra Andreeva reach semis in China
Stan Wawrinka ousts top seed Andrey Rublev to reach Stockholm semi-finals
Naomi Osaka forced to pull out of Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo with back injury
Danielle Collins backtracks on retirement, to play on in 2025
Nadal defeated by 'animal' Alcaraz in 'sad' match as career nears end
WTA roundup: Bogdan scores upset in Osaka, Muchova & Krejcikova win in Ningbo
