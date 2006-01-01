Tennis Tracker: Sinner facing Berrettini, Raducanu eases through as Osaka sent packing

It's Day Three at Wimbledon as the second round gets underway, with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz (21), Coco Gauff (20) and Jannik Sinner (22) all in action.

19:39 CET - Some other winners today include Bad Homburg champion Diana Shnaider (20), who crushed Sloane Stephens (31) 6-1, 6-1, as well as Bianca Andreescu (24) and Alexander Bublik

19:35 CET - Emma Raducanu (21) has produced a stunning performance to thrash Elise Mertens (28) 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour, while four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka (27) has fallen to a disappointing 4-6, 1-6 defeat to 19th seed Emma Navarro (23).

18:19 CET - Brit Dan Evans (34) disappointed the fans with a 2-6, 5-7, 3-6 loss to the in-form Alejandro Tabilo (27).

18:17 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) was given a real scare by Alexandre Muller (27), but in the end, battled to an unconvincing 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 6-4, 7-5 victory over his French Opponent. Fellow Russian Karen Khachanov (28) also progressed after Aslan Karatsev (30) retired while trailing 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-7(11), 0-2.

18:02 CET - Eighth seed Casper Ruud (25) has been knocked out by mercurial Italian Fabio Fognini (37) in four sets. The Norwegian, who has never been beyond the second round at Wimbledon, lost 4-6, 5-7, 7-6(1), 3-6.

17:38 CET - Third seed and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (21) is safely through after an impressive 7-6(5), 6-2, 6-2 victory against Aleksandar Vukic (28). The Spaniard will face Frances Tiafoe (26) next on Friday.

17:02 CET - Frances Tiafoe (26) and Ugo Humbert (26) have sealed their spots in the third round after routine wins over Borna Coric (27) and Botic Van De Zandschulp (28) respectively.

16:50 CET - Danielle Collins (30) and Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) have won their opening round matches in straight sets, while British qualifier Sonay Kartal (22) is through to the third round after a battling 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 victory over Clara Burel (23).

16:00 CET - A couple more results to bring you on the women's side of the tournament, with Jule Niemeier (24) thrashing Viktorija Golubic (31) 6-2, 6-1 and Camila Osorio (22) sweeping past Lauren Davis (30) 6-3, 6-1.

Meanwhile, last year's quarter-finalist Christopher Eubanks (28) has been knocked out after a comprehensive 4-6, 4-6, 2-6 defeat to Quentin Halys (27).

15:16 CET - The rain has finally relented and play is underway on all the courts. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff (20) has sealed a supremely confident victory over Anca Alexia Todoni (19), cruising to an impressive 6-2, 6-1 win over her opponent. The American has an incredible chance to go on and reach the final here at Wimbledon, landing on the easier side of the draw which opened up even more with the withdrawal of Aryna Sabalenka.

14:28 CET - We finally have some play under the roof of Court One, with second seed Coco Gauff (20) up against Romania's Anca Alexia Todoni (19). You can follow that match here.

13:22 CET - While the gloomy weather persists in London, there is some exciting breaking news to bring you with Andy Murray (37) pairing up with fellow Brit and Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu (21) for the mixed doubles event this year.

Read more about that here.

12:20 CET - The rain is falling, the covers are on and play has been suspended until at least 12:45 CET on the outside courts. We'll keep you updated with any further news.

08:10 CET - It's a blockbuster schedule on the men's side of the draw as Jannik Sinner (22) comes up against compatriot Matteo Berrettini (28), while Carlos Alcaraz (21), Daniil Medvedev (28) and Casper Ruud (25) all take to the court.

On the women's side of the tournament, the standout clash is between Naomi Osaka (26) and 19th seed Emma Navarro (23). Elsewhere, Maria Sakkari (28), Madison Keys (29) and Coco Gauff (20) are all in second-round action.

Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of Day Three at Wimbledon!