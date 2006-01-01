Advertisement
Tennis Tracker: Sinner facing Lehecka in Beijing, Humbert through to Tokyo final

Sinner is in quarter-final action this afternoon
Sinner is in quarter-final action this afternoonFlashscore / JADE GAO / AFP
There are a host of big names involved on a blockbuster Monday as prestigious tournaments in Beijing and Tokyo approach the business end of proceedings.

14:00 CET - In Beijing, Amanda Anisimova (23) is through to the quarter-finals ninth seed Daria Kasatkina (27) in a battling straight-set win that saw the American prevail 7-6(1), 6-4 in 106 minutes.

13:30 CET - Frenchman Ugo Humbert (26) has booked his spot in the Tokyo final after surviving a second-set wobble to defeat Tomas Machac (23) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Meanwhile, in Beijing, Mirra Andreeva (17) recovered from a set down to impressively outlast Donna Vekic (28) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

11:52 CET - Second seed Carlos Alcaraz (21) battled through a close opening set to defeat Russia's Karen Khachanov (28) 7-5, 6-2 in Beijing. 

The Spaniard will face Daniil Medvedev (28) in the semi-finals after the former US Open champion eased past Flavio Cobolli (22) 6-2, 6-4.

10:12 CET - Magda Linette (32) has pulled off a huge upset in Beijing, dismantling third seed Jasmine Paolini (28) in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0.

Also through to the next round in China are Karolina Muchova (28) and Cristina Bucsa (26).

08:53 CET - Andrey Rublev (26) has continued his recent upturn in form, battling past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (25) 6-4, 7-5 in two closely fought sets.

08:25 CET - Top seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) was in ruthless form once again this morning, sweeping aside Ashlyn Krueger (20) 6-2, 6-2 to progress in China. The Belarusian has now won 14 consecutive matches dating back to Toronto at the start of August.

08:07 CET - There have already been a few results at the WTA 1000 event in Beijing, with Naomi Osaka (26) and Madison Keys (29) securing impressive straight-set victories over Katie Volynets (22) and Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) respectively.

Anna Kalinskaya (25) is also through to the fourth round after her opponent Peyton Stearns (22) was forced to retire while trailing 6-3, 3-6, 1-3.

Check out the full WTA schedule in Beijing here.

07:55 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis in East Asia!

