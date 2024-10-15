Advertisement
Tennis Tracker: Sinner facing Medvedev as Six Kings Slam event gets underway

The Six Kings Slam gets underway
The Six Kings Slam gets underwayCredit: Felice Calabr / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Big names are taking to the court across Asia and Europe today as they look to round out their 2024 seasons in style.

18:05 CET - Paula Badosa's (26) fantastic second half of the season continues, with the Spaniard fighting back to beat Xiyu Wang (23) 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-2 in Ningbo.

18:02 CET - There is just under half an hour until the inaugural Six Kings Slam gets underway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which sees Jannik Sinner (23), Carlos Alcaraz (21), Novak Djokovic (37), Daniil Medvedev (28), Holger Rune (21), and Rafael Nadal (38) - who is playing in his penultimate event - go head to head for the title, which includes a whopping six million dollars for the winner.

As it is not an official ATP event, there are no ranking points on offer. However, each player receives one and a half million dollars just for appearing.

World No.1 Sinner faces Medvedev in the first match of the tournament, which is then followed by Alcaraz vs Rune.

The winners of those matches will move into the semi-finals, where Djokovic and Nadal - who both received byes - await.

17:45 CET - Italian Matteo Berrettini (28) was stunned by world No.317 Dominic Stricker, falling to a 6-7(6), 4-6 loss in Stockholm.

Tallon Griekspoor (28) had less problems though, defeating Jacob Fearnley (23) 7-6(0), 6-3.

16:00 CET - Stan Wawrinka (39) has rolled back the years with a 6-4, 6-4 win over sixth seed Brandon Nakashima (23) in Stockholm.

15:12 CET - Mirra Andreeva (17) had little issue moving through in Ningbo, beating Tamara Korpatsch (29) 6-4, 6-0.

Meanwhile, Robert Bautista-Agut (36) and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (25) both claimed wins in Antwerp and Stockholm respectively.

13:39 CET - Alejandro Tabilo (27) has coasted through in Almaty, but Borna Coric (27) was dumped out by Gabriel Diallo (23).

13:36 CET - Daria Kasatkina (27) fought from a set down against Katerina Siniakova (28) to clinch a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win and move into the quarter-finals in Ningbo.

11:21 CET - Tomas Machac (24) continued where he left off after his semi-final run in Shanghai last week, easing past Timofey Skatov (23) 6-3, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Yue Yuan (26) won on home soil in Ningbo, downing Ajla Tomljanovic (31) 6-4, 6-2.

10:02 CET - Karolina Muchova (28) was involved in a real second-set tussle, but in the end, the talented Czech overcame Olivia Gadecki (22) 6-3, 7-5 in Ningbo.

09:43 CET - There have already been a bunch of results from Asia, with all of today's last-16 matches in Osaka coming to an end. Suzan Lamens (25), Eva Lys (22), Clara Tauson (21) and Aoi Ito (20) were victorious to move into the quarter-finals.

In Kazakhstan, Aleksandar Vukic (28) and Francisco Cerundolo (26) were the first two victors of the day, while over in Ningbo, Yulia Putintseeva (29) defeated Ella Seidel (19) 6-4, 6-4.

The likes of Casper Ruud (25), Alex de Minaur (25) and Paula Badosa (26) are all in action throughout the day, while later this evening, the Six Kings Slam event in Saudi Arabia makes its debut.

Daniil Medvedev (28) will face world No.1 Jannik Sinner (23) at 18:30 CET, before Holger Rune (21) takes on Carlos Alcaraz (21) in two heavy-hitting quarter-finals.

09:32 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis!

