Tennis Tracker: Sinner facing Medvedev for semi-final spot, Vekic up against Sun

The first set of quarter-finals get underway at the All England Club today, with Jannik Sinner (22), Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Jasmine Paolini (28) all looking to secure their spots in the final four.
14:35 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) and Daniil Medvedev (28) have just walked out onto Centre Court ahead of their heavyweight quarter-final clash. The Italian has won the last five meetings between the pair.
12:15 CET - Here's how today's schedule looks on a blockbuster quarter-final day at Wimbledon.
Lulu Sun vs Donna Vekic - 14:00 CET
Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev - 14:30 CET
Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul - 15:30 CET
Jasmine Paolini vs Emma Navarro - 16:30 CET
10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis at Wimbledon!