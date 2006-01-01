Tennis Tracker: Sinner facing Medvedev for semi-final spot, Vekic up against Sun

Tennis Tracker: Sinner facing Medvedev for semi-final spot, Vekic up against Sun

Jannik Sinner is in action on Centre Court this afternoon
Jannik Sinner is in action on Centre Court this afternoonAFP, Flashscore
The first set of quarter-finals get underway at the All England Club today, with Jannik Sinner (22), Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Jasmine Paolini (28) all looking to secure their spots in the final four.

14:35 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) and Daniil Medvedev (28) have just walked out onto Centre Court ahead of their heavyweight quarter-final clash. The Italian has won the last five meetings between the pair. 

Follow the match live with Flashscore here.

Recent head-to-head meetings
Recent head-to-head meetingsFlashscore

12:15 CET - Here's how today's schedule looks on a blockbuster quarter-final day at Wimbledon.

Lulu Sun vs Donna Vekic - 14:00 CET 

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev - 14:30 CET

Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul - 15:30 CET 

Jasmine Paolini vs Emma Navarro - 16:30 CET

Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis at Wimbledon!

