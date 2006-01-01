Tennis Tracker: Sinner facing Medvedev for semi-final spot with Alcaraz taking on Paul

The first set of quarter-finals get underway at the All England Club today, with Jannik Sinner (22), Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Jasmine Paolini (28) all looking to secure their spots in the final four.

16:20 CET - Next up at Wimbledon, men's third seed Carlos Alcaraz (21) takes on world number 13 Tommy Paul (27) on Court No. 1 from 16:30 CET. Don't be fooled by their rankings, these two have met four times and each won twice. This could be a cracker!

Follow the action live here.

Last four meetings Flashscore

16:15 CET - Donna Vekic (28) has halted qualifier Lulu Sun’s (23) incredible run at Wimbledon, coming back to win their quarter-final 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. Vekic is thus the first woman to book a semi-final spot - it will be her maiden Grand Slam semi-final appearance.

14:35 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) and Daniil Medvedev (28) have just walked out onto Centre Court ahead of their heavyweight quarter-final clash. The Italian has won the last five meetings between the pair.

Follow the match live with Flashscore here.

Recent head-to-head meetings Flashscore

12:15 CET - Here's how today's schedule looks on a blockbuster quarter-final day at Wimbledon.

Lulu Sun vs Donna Vekic - 14:00 CET

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev - 14:30 CET

Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul - 15:30 CET

Jasmine Paolini vs Emma Navarro - 16:30 CET

Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis at Wimbledon!