Tennis Tracker: Sinner facing Medvedev for semi-final spot with Alcaraz taking on Paul

16:20 CET - Next up at Wimbledon, men's third seed Carlos Alcaraz (21) takes on world number 13 Tommy Paul (27) on Court No. 1 from 16:30 CET. Don't be fooled by their rankings, these two have met four times and each won twice. This could be a cracker!
16:15 CET - Donna Vekic (28) has halted qualifier Lulu Sun’s (23) incredible run at Wimbledon, coming back to win their quarter-final 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. Vekic is thus the first woman to book a semi-final spot - it will be her maiden Grand Slam semi-final appearance.
14:35 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) and Daniil Medvedev (28) have just walked out onto Centre Court ahead of their heavyweight quarter-final clash. The Italian has won the last five meetings between the pair.
12:15 CET - Here's how today's schedule looks on a blockbuster quarter-final day at Wimbledon.
Lulu Sun vs Donna Vekic - 14:00 CET
Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev - 14:30 CET
Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul - 15:30 CET
Jasmine Paolini vs Emma Navarro - 16:30 CET
10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis at Wimbledon!