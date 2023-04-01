Tennis Tracker: Sinner facing Shelton in Shanghai, Hong Kong Open getting underway

Sinner is seeking his second title in a row

It's an exciting day in the world of tennis with the Hong Kong Open starting on the women's side and two of the tour's most exciting talents, Ben Shelton (21) and Jannik Sinner (22), clashing for the first time on the men's side.

09:31 CET - It's been a mixed day for Americans in Seoul with top seed Jessica Pegula (29) winning but fifth seed Sofia Kenin (24) suffering a surprise defeat.

09:25 CET - The first match of the day in Shanghai has produced a big upset, with eighth seed Casper Ruud (24) losing 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 to world number 91 Fabian Marozsan (24).

Ruud vs Marozsan highlights Flashscore

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which is already underway in Shanghai and Seoul, with the Hong Kong Open beginning shortly.