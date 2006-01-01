Tennis Tracker: Sinner facing Struff after Zverev and Musetti seal wins

We've reached the quarter-final stage at Queen's, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham as several of the world's best players on the ATP and WTA Tours look to secure a grass-court title with Wimbledon on the horizon.

16:42 CET - Alexander Zverev (27) is through to the last four in Halle after recovering from a set down to outlast France's Arthur Fils (20) 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4.

Lorenzo Musetti (22) was also victorious at Queen's, beating Brit Billy Harris (29) 6-3, 7-5.

16:28 CET - Another result to bring you from Birmingham, with Anastasia Potapova (23) defeating second seed Barbora Krejcikova (28) 6-1, 6-4 in just over an hour.

15:38 CET - Meanwhile, in Birmingham, Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23) is the first woman through to the semi-finals after a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Diana Shnaider (20).

14:43 CET - The highest remaining seed Taylor Fritz (26) has been dumped out of Queen's, falling 4-6,3-6 to Jordan Thompson (30).

13:51 CET - Our first result from Halle, where Hubert Hurkacz (27) has swanned into the next round with a 7-6(5), 6-4 win over Marcos Giron (30) to advance into the semi-final.

11:47 CET - Unfortunately there has been some bad news in Berlin. No.3 seed Elena Rybakina (25) - who appeared to be really unwell on court - has retired from her match against Victoria Azarenka (34) just four games into the match. Hopefully it is nothing too serious for the Kazakh ahead of Wimbledon, while Azarenka swiftly moves into the semi-finals.

09:30 CET - We've got a brilliant day of tennis ahead, with Jannik Sinner (22) and Alexander Zverev (27) both in action in Halle, while Elena Rybakina (25), Coco Gauff (20) and Aryna Sabalenka (26) all take to the court in Berlin.

Check out the schedules for all four of this week's tournaments below:

Queen's (ATP) & Halle (ATP)

Berlin (WTA) & Birmingham (WTA)

09:10 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!