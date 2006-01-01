Tennis Tracker: Sinner in action as Raducanu, Alcaraz and Gauff into fourth round

Tennis Tracker: Sinner in action as Raducanu, Alcaraz and Gauff into fourth round

Carlos Alcaraz is looking to defend his Wimbledon crown
Carlos Alcaraz is looking to defend his Wimbledon crownAFP, Flashscore
It's Day Five at Wimbledon and the start of the third round, as Jannik Sinner (22), Coco Gauff (20) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) all look to continue their impressive form at the tournament.

20:23 CET - Emma Raducanu (21) continues to look in exceptional form, utterly dispatching Maria Sakkari (28) 6-2, 6-3 in relentless fashion to soar into the fourth round at Wimbledon. Could she go on a deep run on home turf?

20:04 CET - Due to the heavy and relentless rain, all play today on the outside courts has been suspended and moved to tomorrow, whilst Donna Vekic vs Dayana Yastremska has been moved to court one.

19:33 CET - Coco Gauff (20) has continued her march through the Wimbledon draw, moving into the second week after ending the impressive run of Brit Sonay Karal (22) 6-4, 6-0

18:30 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) has found his way through a challenging obstacle in the way of Frances Tiafoe (26) despite going two sets to one down. The Spaniard was playing way below par in the opening three sets but as all great players do, upped his level at a crucial time to take the fourth and fifth set. 

Alcaraz won the match 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 to progress to the fourth round. 

17:56 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (33) is into the fourth round at Wimbledon with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win over veteran Gael Monfils (37).

17:22 CET - Former world No.2 Paula Badosa (26) has just beaten Eastbourne champion Daria Kasatkina (27) 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-4 in a thrilling contest, moving into the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in two years. It's a really significant win for the Spaniard, who was visibly emotional after her victory.

Madison Keys (29) also moved through to the fourth round, easing past Marta Kostyuk (22) 6-4, 6-3.

16:20 CET - Emma Navarro (23) has gained revenge for her defeat to Diana Shnaider (20) in Bad Homburg last month, battling past the Russian 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time.

15:44 CET - Jasmine Paolini's (28) fine 2024 shows no sign of letting up, with the French Open finalist defeating Bianca Andreescu (24) 7-6(4), 6-1

The in-form Tommy Paul (27) also secured a straightforward win, beating Alexander Bublik (27) 6-3, 6-4. 6-2.

13:35 CET - We're just under 30 minutes away from the first game of the day on Court One, as seventh seed Jasmine Paolini (28) takes on former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu (24).

You can follow that match here.

12:12 CET - Not for the first time this week, rain has delayed the start of play on the outside courts. We'll keep you updated with any news before play gets underway on Centre Court and Court One from 14:00 CET.

08:45 CET - We've got a star-studded schedule to look forward to today, with Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Jannik Sinner (22) both in action on Centre Court. 

On the women's side of the draw, second seed Coco Gauff (20) comes up against home favourite Sonay Kartal (22) and Maria Sakkari (28) faces a rejuvenated Emma Raducanu (21).

08:15 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis at Wimbledon!

