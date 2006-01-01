Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Sinner in Shanghai action, Muchova & Gauff face off in Beijing final later

Tennis Tracker: Sinner in Shanghai action, Muchova & Gauff face off in Beijing final later

Sinner is in early action
Sinner is in early actionALEX PLAVEVSKI / EPA / Profimedia / Flashscore
The opening rounds of the Shanghai Masters continue to motor on, with stars like Daniil Medvedev (28), Jannik Sinner (23) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) all in action. However, the main event of the day comes from the WTA 1000 event in Beijing, with Coco Gauff (20) and Karolina Muchova (28) set to face off for the title.

10:12 CET - Unforuntely for those in Shanghai, the rain continues to persist, meaning all play on the outside courts is currently suspended. However, the action continues on centre court thanks to the roof, and you can follow Jannik Sinner's (23) match here.

09:28 CET - Daniil Medvedev (28) had to dig seriously deep against Matteo Arnaldi (23), battling to a thrilling 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 win in two hours and 45 minutes to move through in Shanghai. Not entirely convincing, but Medvedev has got the job done.

07:35 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker this Sunday morning! It is the big one today, as world No.6 Coco Gauff (20) faces the resurgent Karolina Muchova (28) for the Beijing title at 13:00 CET.

It has been a really tough few months for Gauff, with her serve and forehand failing her on numerous occasions on the big stage. However, her toughness and fighting qualities have found her in the final, and she will be desperate for a victory in the Chinese capital.

For Muchova, it has been an amazing return to form after spending 10 months out with a wrist injury. The wonderfully gifted Czech recently reached the US Open semi-final, and will be targeting the biggest trophy of an injury-laden career. 

In the meantime, play is underway at the Shanghai Masters, with Daniil Medvedev (28) currently on court facing Matteo Arnaldi (23). Jannik Sinner (23) is set to follow, while Carlos Alcaraz (21), Grigor Dimitrov (33), Taylor Fritz (26), Holger Rune (21) and Ben Shelton (21) will also all be in action throughout the day.

Follow the Shanghai Masters live here.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Djokovic 'shakes rust off' to make Shanghai Masters third round against Michelsen
World number two Carlos Alcaraz breezes into third round of Shanghai Masters
Tennis Tracker: Muchova beats Zheng to reach Beijing final, Djokovic wins on return
Updated
Show more
Tennis
Gauff fights back to beat Badosa in China Open to set up final with Muchova
Updated
Muchova stuns Sabalenka to set up Beijing semi-final with home hero Zheng
Billie Jean King Cup finals transition to eight-team event in 2025
Editors' Picks: Manchester United facing another test at Villa Park as the NHL returns
Stefanos Tsitsipas gets revenge against Kei Nishikori at Shanghai Masters
World number one Iga Swiatek parts ways with coach Wiktorowski
Most Read
Football Tracker: Real Madrid squeeze past Villarreal, Thuram nets hat-trick in Inter win
FlashFocus: After many false dawns, Everton could finally be on the rise
Premier League rejects City request to delay next season's games after Club World Cup
How Andre Onana has forced Kenya to play Cameroon behind closed doors

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings