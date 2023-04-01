Tennis Tracker: Sinner into ATP Finals showpiece after thriller against Medvedev

17:11 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has wowed the home crowd in Turin as he makes his way into tomorrow's final after a thrilling 6-3, 6-7, 6-1 semi-final victory over Daniil Medvedev (27).
16:30 CET - After more than an hour of play in the second set, Daniil Medvedev (27) has levelled up the semi-final against Jannik Sinner (22) by winning the second-set tie-break 7-4 to take this to a decider.
Who will come out on top in the third set?
15:27 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has one step in tomorrow's final after taking the first set against Daniil Medvedev (27) in Turin. How can the Russian respond against the home favourite?
14:38 CET - The first semi-final of the day is about to start with Jannik Sinner (22) and Daniil Medvedev (27) taking to the court in Turin for a place in ATP Finals showpiece event on Sunday.
13:26 CET - To add to the exciting build-up, here is yesterday's ATP Flashmoment to give you a taste of what we will be witnessing today. Take a look at this thrilling point between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.
12:30 CET - Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev are all levelled up when it comes to their head-to-head history, a win today will put one of them temporarily ahead of the other while sending them one important step closer to the ATP Finals title.
5:02 CET - An exciting clash sees world number one and current champion Novak Djokovic take on second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz while on the other end of the draw Jannik Sinner faces Daniil Medvedev.