Tennis Tracker: Sinner into ATP Finals showpiece after thriller against Medvedev

Jannik Sinner needed two-and-a-half hours to overcome Daniil Medvedev
Jannik Sinner needed two-and-a-half hours to overcome Daniil Medvedev
Reuters
The world's best are fighting it off for the prestigious title, before that however, they need to make it to final of the tournament, stay tuned as we bring you the latest from the last four on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

17:11 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has wowed the home crowd in Turin as he makes his way into tomorrow's final after a thrilling 6-3, 6-7, 6-1 semi-final victory over Daniil Medvedev (27).

Sinner - Medvedev match stats
Flashscore

16:30 CET - After more than an hour of play in the second set, Daniil Medvedev (27) has levelled up the semi-final against Jannik Sinner (22) by winning the second-set tie-break 7-4 to take this to a decider.

Who will come out on top in the third set?

15:27 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has one step in tomorrow's final after taking the first set against Daniil Medvedev (27) in Turin. How can the Russian respond against the home favourite?

14:38 CET - The first semi-final of the day is about to start with Jannik Sinner (22) and Daniil Medvedev (27) taking to the court in Turin for a place in ATP Finals showpiece event on Sunday.

Follow the clash now.

13:26 CET - To add to the exciting build-up, here is yesterday's ATP Flashmoment to give you a taste of what we will be witnessing today. Take a look at this thrilling point between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

ATP Flashmoment
Flashscore

12:30 CET - Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev are all levelled up when it comes to their head-to-head history, a win today will put one of them temporarily ahead of the other while sending them one important step closer to the ATP Finals title.

Sinner vs Medvedev H2Hs
Flashscore

5:02 CET - An exciting clash sees world number one and current champion Novak Djokovic take on second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz while on the other end of the draw Jannik Sinner faces Daniil Medvedev.

