Tennis Tracker: Sinner leads Ruud in Turin semi-final, Czechia lead Poland in BJK Cup

We've reached the semi-final stage at the ATP Finals in Turin as several of the world's biggest names look to secure a spot in tomorrow's final. Meanwhile, the Billie Jean King Cup continues in Malaga, with Elena Rybakina (25) taking to the court on a blockbuster day.

21:20 CET - Jannik Sinner (23) has won the first set against Casper Ruud (25) in dominant fashion. The world number one dropped just one game as he cruised to take the set 6-1. It is a long way back and a huge ask of Ruud now.

20:15 CET - Czechia have gotten off to the perfect start in their Billie Jean King Cup quarter-final as Marie Bouzkova (26) defeated Magdalena Frech (26) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

19:20 CET - We're just over an hour away from the second semi-final of the day in Turin as top seed and home favourite Jannik Sinner (23) takes on Casper Ruud (25).

The Italian has won both of their previous meetings, although the last of those came back in 2021. 

17:05 CET - Taylor Fritz (27) has made his maiden ATP Finals final after coming out on top of a thrilling encounter against world number two Alexander Zverev (27) for the fourth consecutive time! 

It was a battle until the end and despite both players having break point chances, it was a tiebreak that decided the outcome and Fritz upped his game at the vital moment. The American won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3) to book his place in tomorrow's final.

15:53 CET - A response of a champion? Alexander Zverev (27) has taken the second set 6-3 to level the semi-final against Taylor Frtiz (27) and set up a deciding set!

Follow the deciding set with Flashscore here.

15:18 CET - Taylor Fritz (27) has come flying out the blocks against Alexander Zverev (27) in Turin, taking the opening set 6-3 in just 28 minutes.

14:50 CET - Italy have drawn level in their quarter-final clash against Japan at the Billie Jean King Cup after world number four Jasmine Paolini (28) eased past Moyuka Uchijima (23) in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

13:59 CET - Elena Rybakina (25) was in devastating form at the Billie Jean King Cup this afternoon, sweeping aside Sohyun Park (22) 6-2, 6-2 to give Kazakhstan the victory over South Korea.

13:25 CET - We're just over an hour away from the first semi-final of the day in Turin as second seed Alexander Zverev (27) takes on Taylor Fritz (27).

The pair have met 11 times before with Fritz edging the head-to-head record 6-5, including their last three meetings. 

13:02 CET - There's been plenty of action at the Billie Jean King Cup this morning, with Ena Shibahara (26) recovering from a set down to beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to give Japan the lead in their quarter-final tie against Italy.

Follow all the other action here.

09:18 CET - It's semi-final day at the prestigious ATP Finals in Turin, with Alexander Zverev (27) taking on Taylor Fritz (27) first up at 14:30 CET before top seed Jannik Sinner (23) faces off against Casper Ruud (25) later this evening at 20:30 CET.

08:40 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!

