Tennis Tracker: Sinner out of Halle, big names to come in quarter-finals

Tennis Tracker: Sinner out of Halle, big names to come in quarter-finals
It's quarter-finals day at the grass tournaments taking place in England and Germany, and there are plenty of eye-catching match-ups on the cards with some of the world's best facing off. We'll keep you up to date with all of those clashes right here.

13:59 CET - Some big injury news ahead of Wimbledon. Karen Khachanov (27) has been forced to withdraw from the tournament after the Russian said on Friday he had suffered a stress fracture in his back at the French Open.

Read about that here.

13:09 CET - In our first result of the day, Jannik Sinner (21) has been knocked out of Halle. The Italian was trailing 7-5, 2-0 to Alexander Bublik (26), before retiring with injury.

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see Carlos Alcaraz (20) take on Grigor Dimitrov (32) at Queen's, Daniil Medvedev (27) and Roberto Bautista-Agut (35) do battle at Halle and Petra Kvitova (33) go head-to-head with Caroline Garcia (29) in Berlin as they all look to secure semi-final spots. 

