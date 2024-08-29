Tennis Tracker: Sinner & Shnaider ease into third round, Andreeva knocked out

21:29 CET - Iga Swiatek (23) nearly added a new victim to her bakery, one game away from a 'double bageling' of Ena Shibahara (26). The Polish world number one won 6-0, 6-1 at Flushing Meadows.
Meanwhile, there were also wins for Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) and Sara Errani (37).
20:50 CET - Mirra Andreeva (17) is out of the US Open. The teenage sensation was beaten in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 by Ashlyn Krueger (20) - our first big shock of the day.
20:00 CET - Men's world number one Jannik Sinner (23) has swept aside Alex Michelsen (20) 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 to book his spot in the next round, while seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz (27) is out of the tournament following a dismal straight-sets defeat to Jordan Thompson (30).
Elsewhere, Jasmine Paolini (28) has progressed after her opponent Karolina Pliskova (32) was forced to retire in the opening game of their match.
19:27 CET - Matteo Arnaldi (23) and Tomas Machac (23) are safely through to the third round after impressive straight-set victories over Roman Safiullin (27) and Sebastian Korda (24) respectively.
Meanwhile, on the women's side of the tournament, Diana Shnaider (20) continued her superb run of form with a fairly routine 6-4, 6-4 triumph against Denmark's Clara Tauson (21).
18:30 CET - We have our first winner of the day and it's women's 15th seed Anna Kalinskaya (25), who eases into the third round after a routine 6-2, 6-4 victory over Anna Bondar (27).
17:02 CET - Play will be getting underway in the next few minutes, so stay tuned for all the latest news and results from New York.
15:00 CET - Good afternoon and welcome back to our Tennis Tracker as the second-round action continues at the US Open!
Hubert Hurkacz (27), Diana Shnaider (20) and Anna Kalinskaya (25) take to the court in a couple of hours when play gets underway at 17:00 CET, while heavy hitters Jannik Sinner (23), Iga Swiatek (23) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) are in action later this evening.
Take a look at three of today's standout matches as well as the full schedule in both the men's and women's tournaments.