Tennis Tracker: Sinner & Shnaider ease into third round, Andreeva knocked out

Sinner is targeting a place in the third round

The second round of the US Open continues today, with Jannik Sinner (23), Iga Swiatek (23) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) all taking to the court on a busy Thursday at Flushing Meadows.

21:29 CET - Iga Swiatek (23) nearly added a new victim to her bakery, one game away from a 'double bageling' of Ena Shibahara (26). The Polish world number one won 6-0, 6-1 at Flushing Meadows.

Meanwhile, there were also wins for Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) and Sara Errani (37).

20:50 CET - Mirra Andreeva (17) is out of the US Open. The teenage sensation was beaten in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 by Ashlyn Krueger (20) - our first big shock of the day.

20:00 CET - Men's world number one Jannik Sinner (23) has swept aside Alex Michelsen (20) 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 to book his spot in the next round, while seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz (27) is out of the tournament following a dismal straight-sets defeat to Jordan Thompson (30).

Elsewhere, Jasmine Paolini (28) has progressed after her opponent Karolina Pliskova (32) was forced to retire in the opening game of their match.

19:27 CET - Matteo Arnaldi (23) and Tomas Machac (23) are safely through to the third round after impressive straight-set victories over Roman Safiullin (27) and Sebastian Korda (24) respectively.

Meanwhile, on the women's side of the tournament, Diana Shnaider (20) continued her superb run of form with a fairly routine 6-4, 6-4 triumph against Denmark's Clara Tauson (21).

18:30 CET - We have our first winner of the day and it's women's 15th seed Anna Kalinskaya (25), who eases into the third round after a routine 6-2, 6-4 victory over Anna Bondar (27).

17:02 CET - Play will be getting underway in the next few minutes, so stay tuned for all the latest news and results from New York.

15:00 CET - Good afternoon and welcome back to our Tennis Tracker as the second-round action continues at the US Open!

Hubert Hurkacz (27), Diana Shnaider (20) and Anna Kalinskaya (25) take to the court in a couple of hours when play gets underway at 17:00 CET, while heavy hitters Jannik Sinner (23), Iga Swiatek (23) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) are in action later this evening.

Take a look at three of today's standout matches as well as the full schedule in both the men's and women's tournaments.