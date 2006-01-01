Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Sinner & Shnaider get started in Cincinnati after Fritz sent packing

Tennis Tracker: Sinner & Shnaider get started in Cincinnati after Fritz sent packing

Jannik Sinner plays his opening match in Cincinnati today
Jannik Sinner plays his opening match in Cincinnati todayAFP, Flashscore
The ATP and WTA action continues in Cincinnati today, with Jannik Sinner (22), Iga Swiatek (23) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) among those involved on a busy Wednesday.

09:48 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play which gets underway around 17:00 CET, there are a few notable results to bring you from overnight.

Home favourite Taylor Fritz (26) was dumped out by compatriot Brandon Nakashima (23) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(4), while Lorenzo Musetti (22) battled past Nicolas Jarry (28) in three tight sets.

Meanwhile, on the women's side of the draw, Ashlyn Krueger (20) shocked the in-form Donna Vekic (28) 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-2 and Elina Svitolina (29) recovered from a set down to defeat Yafan Wang (30) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Paul knocked out of Cincinnati Open, Pliskova & Tiafoe advance
Tennis Tracker: Anisimova continues dream run in Canada, Zverev and Hurkacz dumped out
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Rublev through in Toronto, Sabalenka knocked out of Montreal
Show more
Tennis
Naomi Osaka perplexed by power struggles after Cincinnati setback
Aryna Sabalenka believes having a 'short memory' the key to success
Swiatek to sharpen hard-court skills in Cincinnati with US Open looming
Jannik Sinner plays down hip issue ahead of Cincinnati Open
Pegula beats Anisimova to claim second WTA Canada title in a row
Alexei Popyrin beats Andrey Rublev to be crowned shock champion of Canadian Open
Alcaraz 'really focused' on being year-end number one ahead of Cincinnati Open
Defending champion Pegula beats Shnaider to join Anisimova in Toronto final
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gallagher move to Atletico in doubt, Leicester close in on Hlozek
Premier League creates Twitter account to explain VAR decisions in real time
Ancelotti tight-lipped on Mbappe's role in Super Cup against Atalanta
Lille knock Mourinho's Fenerbahce out of Champions League as Qarabag score seven

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings