Tennis Tracker: Sinner & Shnaider get started in Cincinnati after Fritz sent packing

09:48 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play which gets underway around 17:00 CET, there are a few notable results to bring you from overnight.
Home favourite Taylor Fritz (26) was dumped out by compatriot Brandon Nakashima (23) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(4), while Lorenzo Musetti (22) battled past Nicolas Jarry (28) in three tight sets.
Meanwhile, on the women's side of the draw, Ashlyn Krueger (20) shocked the in-form Donna Vekic (28) 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-2 and Elina Svitolina (29) recovered from a set down to defeat Yafan Wang (30) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.
Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.
09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!