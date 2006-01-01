Tennis Tracker: Sinner & Shnaider get started in Cincinnati after Fritz sent packing

The ATP and WTA action continues in Cincinnati today, with Jannik Sinner (22), Iga Swiatek (23) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) among those involved on a busy Wednesday.

09:48 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play which gets underway around 17:00 CET, there are a few notable results to bring you from overnight.

Home favourite Taylor Fritz (26) was dumped out by compatriot Brandon Nakashima (23) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(4), while Lorenzo Musetti (22) battled past Nicolas Jarry (28) in three tight sets.

Meanwhile, on the women's side of the draw, Ashlyn Krueger (20) shocked the in-form Donna Vekic (28) 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-2 and Elina Svitolina (29) recovered from a set down to defeat Yafan Wang (30) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!