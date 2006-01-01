Tennis Tracker: Sinner, Swiatek and Alcaraz all enter the fray on day two of US Open

Women's top seed Iga Swiatek is in action on Tuesday at the US Open

The US Open is underway in New York and while day one didn't throw up too many upsets, Tuesday's matches just might. Both the men's and women's top seeds, Jannik Sinner (23) and Iga Swiatek (23), will be entering the competition as well as Carlos Alcaraz (21).

16:10 CET - Day two's play is less than an hour away at the US Open with Felix Auger-Aliassime (24), Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) and Hubert Hurkacz (27) all in action from 17:00 CET on the men's side and Danielle Collins (30) and Karolina Muchova (28) in early action on the women's side.

Check out the full men's program here and the women's here.

14:45 CET - The first day of action in Flushing Meadows saw Novak Djokovic (37), Coco Gauff (20) and Aryna Sabalenka (26) all cruise through to the second round of the US Open and today, top seeds Jannik Sinner (23)and Iga Swiatek (23) will be entering the competition along with Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Naomi Osaka (26).

As per usual, we have all the major results throughout the evening here!

Jannik Sinner will be back in action this evening Sam Greene-The Cincinnati Enquirer / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Read up on the best matches to come here.