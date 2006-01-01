Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Sinner, Swiatek and Alcaraz all enter the fray on day two of US Open

Tennis Tracker: Sinner, Swiatek and Alcaraz all enter the fray on day two of US Open

Women's top seed Iga Swiatek is in action on Tuesday at the US Open
Women's top seed Iga Swiatek is in action on Tuesday at the US OpenSarah Stier / Getty Images via AFP / Flashscore
The US Open is underway in New York and while day one didn't throw up too many upsets, Tuesday's matches just might. Both the men's and women's top seeds, Jannik Sinner (23) and Iga Swiatek (23), will be entering the competition as well as Carlos Alcaraz (21).

16:10 CET - Day two's play is less than an hour away at the US Open with Felix Auger-Aliassime (24), Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) and Hubert Hurkacz (27) all in action from 17:00 CET on the men's side and Danielle Collins (30) and Karolina Muchova (28) in early action on the women's side.

Check out the full men's program here and the women's here.

14:45 CET - The first day of action in Flushing Meadows saw Novak Djokovic (37), Coco Gauff (20) and Aryna Sabalenka (26) all cruise through to the second round of the US Open and today, top seeds Jannik Sinner (23)and Iga Swiatek (23) will be entering the competition along with Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Naomi Osaka (26).

As per usual, we have all the major results throughout the evening here!

Jannik Sinner will be back in action this evening
Jannik Sinner will be back in action this eveningSam Greene-The Cincinnati Enquirer / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Read up on the best matches to come here.

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Sinner eyes smooth start to US Open campaign after doping controversy
Australian teen may miss out on big US Open payday due to NCAA rules
'Ageing' Djokovic calls for earlier starts after late-night US Open win
Show more
Tennis
Second seed Sabalenka cruises past qualifier Hon in US Open first round
Rusty Djokovic kicks off Grand Slam record bid with Albot thrashing
Defending champion Gauff flattens Gracheva in controlled first round victory
Updated
Former champion Thiem bids farewell to US Open after being hammered by Shelton
Updated
Olympic champion Zheng passes Anisimova test to reach US Open second round
Updated
Zverev flexes big serve in first-round takedown of Marterer and advances in straight sets
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus announce Conceicao, Ugarte's United move almost done
The top five Tottenham players under 20 to watch out for this season
Three matches to watch on day one of the US Open tennis championships
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic & Sabalenka make winning starts to US Open, Rune dumped out

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings