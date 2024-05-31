Tennis Tracker: Sinner, Swiatek and Tsitsipas ease through as Rublev dumped out

After a rain-disrupted start in Roland-Garros, the third round gets underway today, with Iga Swiatek (23), Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Jannik Sinner (22) all in action.

20:08 CET - Ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) was in no mood to hang about today, sweeping aside Zhizhen Zhang (27) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in just 94 minutes.

18:41 CET - World number one and hot favourite for the French Open title Iga Swiatek (23) has cruised into the last 16 with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Marie Bouzkova (25).

18:15 CET - Ons Jabeur (29) has come through a really entertaining and high-quality affair against Leylah Fernandez (21), defeating the Canadian 6-4, 7-6(5) to head into the fourth round.

17:43 CET - As play is back underway on the outside courts, women's matches are coming to a close. Clara Tauson (21) has just booked her place in the fourth round with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Sofia Kenin (25).

17:40 CET - Fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova (24) was in fine form this afternoon as she dispatched Chloe Paquet (29) 6-1, 6-3 to knock the French player out of her home tournament.

16:35 CET - Just another day at the office for Jannik Sinner (22) as he made light work of Pavel Kotov (25), winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to progress into the fourth round.

15:50 CET - There is rarely a dull day when Andrey Rublev (26) is in action and today was no different. After kicking and screaming like a baby Rublev's misery was brought to an end, losing 7-6 (8-6,) 6-2, 6-4 to Italy's Matteo Arnaldi (23).

14:18 CET - Third seed Coco Gauff (20) has moved into the fourth round after a fairly routine 6-2, 6-4 victory over Dayana Yastremska (24). Also through is Olga Danilovic (23), with the Serbian beating Donna Vekic (27) 0-6, 7-5, 7-6(8).

12:55 CET - The first winner of the day is Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23), who produced an impressive performance to shock 17th seed Liudmila Samsonova (25) 7-6(4), 6-2.

10:10 CET - We're less than an hour away from play starting in the French capital. The first big names to take to the court will be Coco Gauff (20) and Andrey Rublev (26), while Iga Swiatek (23), Carlos Alcaraz (21), Ons Jabeur (29) and Jannik Sinner (22) all follow later on.

You can check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's action at the French Open!