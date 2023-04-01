Tennis Tracker: Sinner takes first set against Djokovic, Tsitsipas withdraws from finals

22:08 CET - It looks like Jannik Sinner (21) came to play. The Italian has won the first set against Novak Djokovic (36) 7-5 after 57 minutes of play.
20:53 CET - Just a few minutes from our final game of the day as Jannik Sinner (21) takes on Novak Djokovic (36) - a player he called 'the best the sport has ever seen'. What can he do tonight?
16:14 CET - Hear from Tsitsipas now after he was forced to withdraw from his game with Rune - he will be replaced in the Finals by Hubert Hurkacz (26).
15:02 CET - Just three games into their group game, Stefanos Tsitsipas has been forced to retire against Holger Rune, gifting the Dane a valuable win in Turin.
5:41 CET - World number one Novak Djokovic clashes with Jannik Sinner after Stefanos Tsitsipas’ clash with Holger Rune as the ATP Finals continue in Turin.