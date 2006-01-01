Advertisement
Tennis Tracker: Sinner taking on Draper in first men's semi-final of US Open

Can Sinner reach his first US Open final?
Can Sinner reach his first US Open final?
There are four men still standing at the US Open and tonight two will become four, with Jannik Sinner (23) facing Jack Draper (22) before an all-American clash between Taylor Fritz (26) and Frances Tiafoe (26).

21:15 CET - It is men's US Open semi-final time! Jack Draper (22) is to serve first in his maiden Grand Slam semi and the Englishman has the small task of taking on the world number one Jannik Sinner (23) for a place in the final. This should be good.

20:05 CET - Latvian Jelena Ostapenko (27) and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok (32) have won the women's doubles crown at the US Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Chinese-French pairing Zhang Shaui (35) and Kristina Mladenovic (31).

19:50 CET - Sinner is undoubtedly the favourite for tonight's clash, but Draper can take some encouragement from the fact that he won the only time the two did battle before.

That being said, that was all the way back in 2021, when the Italian was a far worse player than he is now.

19:04 CET - Perhaps the only thing more surprising than the fact that world number 25 Jack Draper (22) has made to the semi-finals is the fact that he's done so with ease. not losing a single set.

Granted, the draw opened up for him and Alex De Minaur (25) was struggling with an injury, but you can only beat what's in front of you, and the Brit has done that in style. 

Draper's road to the semis
Draper's road to the semis

18:32 CET - Of the four semi-finalists, only Jannik Sinner (23) was expected to make it this far, and the top seed never really looked like failing to do so, dropping just two sets on his road to the final four. 

Sinner's road to the semis
Sinner's road to the semis

18:07 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the US Open men's semi-finals! 

First up tonight, world number one Jannik Sinner (23) will take on Jack Draper (22) of Great Britain, who is playing in a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time in his career. 

The match will begin at 21:00 CET.

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerUS Open (Tennis)
Italian pair Errani and Vavassori win US Open mixed doubles title

