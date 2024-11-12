Advertisement
  Tennis Tracker: Sinner taking on Fritz in Turin after Medvedev earns first win at Finals

Tennis Tracker: Sinner taking on Fritz in Turin after Medvedev earns first win at Finals

Sinner is in action this evening
It's the second round of matches in the Ilie Nastase Group in Turin, with top seed Jannik Sinner (23) facing Taylor Fritz (27) and Daniil Medvedev (28) up against Alex de Minaur (25).

17:30 CET - We're three hours away from the second game of the day in Turin, as top seed Jannik Sinner (23) takes on Taylor Fritz (27) in what is a repeat of the US Open final earlier this year.

Follow the match from 20:30 CET here.

Recent meetings
16:04 CET - It was plain sailing for Daniil Medvedev (28), in his group match with Alex de Minaur (25), with the world number four winning the encounter 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 20 minutes.

14:56 CET - A compelling first set from Daniil Medvedev, who has hit 16 winners as well as 17 unforced errors, has seen the Russian win it 6-2 to give him a great chance of picking up his first win of the ATP Finals. Alex de Minaur needs a big comeback if he wants to keep his Finals run going.

14:20 CET - We are underway in our first game of the day in Turin as Daniil Medvedev (28) and Alex de Minaur (25).

Follow it now.

12:42 CET - Having both lost their opening group games on Sunday, Daniil Medvedev (28) and Alex de Minaur (25) will be desperate to keep their hopes of qualification alive this afternoon.

Medvedev leads the head-to-head record 6-3, although De Minaur won their most recent meeting at the French Open earlier this year.

Follow the match with Flashscore here.

Recent meetings
12:00 CET - Hello and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker as action continues at the ATP Finals in Turin!

First up, Daniil Medvedev (28) takes on Alex de Minaur (25) at 14:00 CET as both players target their first win of the tournament. 

Following that match, Jannik Sinner (23) faces Taylor Fritz (27) in a blockbuster tussle at 20:30 CET, with a spot in the semi-finals on the line.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
Iga Swiatek and Poland targeting 'revenge' against Spain in BJK Cup
Medvedev bounces back at ATP Finals with straight-set win over De Minaur
Hosts Spain face daunting task against Poland as BJK Cup Finals get underway
'Solid' Zverev eases past Rublev in straight sets at ATP Finals
Casper Ruud dismantles error-strewn Carlos Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener
Updated
Jannik Sinner relishes 'special occasion' of collecting year-end ATP trophy
Taylor Fritz calls for microphones to solved off-court coaching issue
Home hope Sinner kicks off ATP Finals title bid by breezing past De Minaur
