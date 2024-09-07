Advertisement
  Tennis Tracker: Sinner taking on home favourite Fritz in men's US Open final

Tennis Tracker: Sinner taking on home favourite Fritz in men's US Open final

Both players are targeting a maiden title at Flushing Meadows
Both players are targeting a maiden title at Flushing Meadows
The US Open draws to a close this evening with a fascinating men's final, as Jannik Sinner (23) and Taylor Fritz (26) battle it out for a maiden title in New York.

18:42 CET - The 12th-seeded Taylor Fritz (26) has enjoyed his best-ever run at a Grand Slam this fortnight, recording impressive wins over Matteo Berrettini (28), Casper Ruud (25), Alexander Zverev (27) and compatriot Frances Tiafoe (26).

Fritz's recent form
Fritz's recent form

17:56 CET - World number one Jannik Sinner (23) has been relatively untroubled throughout the tournament, sweeping aside the likes of Tommy Paul (27), Daniil Medvedev (28) and Jack Draper (22) en route to the final.

Sinner's recent form
Sinner's recent form

17:00 CET - Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the US Open men's final between top seed Jannik Sinner (23) and American favourite Taylor Fritz (26).

Sinner is targeting history as he looks to become the first Italian man to win a singles title at Flushing Meadows, while the stakes are just as high for Fritz, who is hoping to end his country's 21-year wait for a men's Grand Slam champion.

The pair have met only twice before, with the Italian winning their most recent meeting back in early 2023. 

The final is due to start at 20:00 CET.

Head-to-head meetings
Head-to-head meetings
