Tennis Tracker: Sinner taking on Tsitsipas in first Monte Carlo semi-final

We're down to the final four in Monte Carlo and what a four it is, with arguably the two best players in the world going up against two men who take their game to another level on the red stuff.

13:00 CET - The match between Sinner and Tsitsipas that will begin in 30 minutes will be their ninth meeting, with the latter currently leading the H2H 5-3, winning three of their four clay-court clashes.

However, Sinner has won their last two matches and is of course playing at a much higher level than he was when they met in the past.

Sinner and Tsitsipas' most recent clashes Flashscore

10:49 CET - Sinner made it through to the final four by winning an eventful clash with Holger Rune (20), who did battle with the crowd and the umpire as well as the Italian, and it's fair to say he still isn't best pleased with the officials...

09:07 CET - There's plenty of women's action this weekend too in the form of the Billie Jean King Cup, with key qualifiers getting underway yesterday.

09:02 CET - It's semi-final day in Monte Carlo and both matches have the potential to be thrillers.

At 13:30 CET, Jannik Sinner (22) will look to move into the final of the tournament for the first time, but to do so he'll have to beat the man who has won two of the last three editions of it, Stefanos Tsitsipas (25).

In the second semi, Novak Djokovic (36) will go up against clay-court specialist Casper Ruud (25), who - like Tsitsipas - has been playing his best tennis of the season in Monte Carlo.

