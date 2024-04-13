Tennis Tracker: Sinner taking on Tsitsipas in first Monte Carlo semi-final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Sinner taking on Tsitsipas in first Monte Carlo semi-final
Tennis Tracker: Sinner taking on Tsitsipas in first Monte Carlo semi-final
Sinner in action
Sinner in action
Profimedia, Flashscore
We're down to the final four in Monte Carlo and what a four it is, with arguably the two best players in the world going up against two men who take their game to another level on the red stuff.

13:00 CET - The match between Sinner and Tsitsipas that will begin in 30 minutes will be their ninth meeting, with the latter currently leading the H2H 5-3, winning three of their four clay-court clashes. 

However, Sinner has won their last two matches and is of course playing at a much higher level than he was when they met in the past. 

Sinner and Tsitsipas' most recent clashes
Flashscore

10:49 CET - Sinner made it through to the final four by winning an eventful clash with Holger Rune (20), who did battle with the crowd and the umpire as well as the Italian, and it's fair to say he still isn't best pleased with the officials...

09:07 CET - There's plenty of women's action this weekend too in the form of the Billie Jean King Cup, with key qualifiers getting underway yesterday.

You can catch up on everything that's happened thus far here 

09:02 CET - It's semi-final day in Monte Carlo and both matches have the potential to be thrillers.

At 13:30 CET, Jannik Sinner (22) will look to move into the final of the tournament for the first time, but to do so he'll have to beat the man who has won two of the last three editions of it, Stefanos Tsitsipas (25). 

In the second semi, Novak Djokovic (36) will go up against clay-court specialist Casper Ruud (25), who - like Tsitsipas - has been playing his best tennis of the season in Monte Carlo. 

09:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
Tennis
Osaka and Swiatek shine at BJK Cup as Raducanu survives 'muppet' moment
Sinner, Djokovic and Ruud join Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals
Updated
Two-time winner Tsitsipas eases into Monte Carlo semis with win over Khachanov
Tennis Tracker: Sinner wins battle with Rune, Djokovic and Ruud set up semi-final
Medvedev dumped out of Monte Carlo Masters by Khachanov, Sinner and Djokovic advance
Daniil Medvedev dumped out of Monte Carlo Masters by Karen Khachanov
Sam Stosur primed for Australia captaincy challenge in BJK Cup
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sinner progress after Medvedev and Zverev knocked out
Naomi Osaka returns to BJK Cup duty with hopeful eye on Olympic Games
Most Read
FIFA ban Tanzanian champions Young Africans from signing new players
Hack the Weekend: One of the strongest defences in Europe travels to Lyon
Sinner, Djokovic and Ruud join Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals
'I see myself in the Premier League' says Bologna's rising star Lewis Ferguson

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings