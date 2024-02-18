Tennis Tracker: Sinner wins two-hour battle with De Minaur to reign supreme in Rotterdam

Sinner has another title in the bag

It's a day of both beginnings and endings today as the WTA Dubai Championship gets underway and ATP tournaments in Rotterdam, Buenos Aires and Delray Beach come to a close, with Jannik Sinner (22), Alex De Minaur (25) and Taylor Fritz (26) all looking to add another title to their collections.

18:41 CET - Three seeded players were in action in Dubai today and they've now all been knocked out with world number 21 Caroline Garcia (30) losing 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to wildcard Ashlyn Krueger (19).

18:09 CET - Here are some key stats from what was a high-quality Rotterdam final; Sinner is no doubt a worthy winner, but De Minaur is unlucky to have lost in straight sets.

The match stats Flashscore

17:51 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) reigns supreme again! The Australian Open champion has won a tough two-hour battle with Alex De Minaur (25) 7-5, 6-4 to win the Rotterdam Open.

It's hard to argue against him being the best player on the planet right now.

17:48 CET - Ons Jabeur (29) has withdrawn from the Dubai Championships with a knee injury and is hoping to return when the tour heads to the United States at the start of March.

16:51 CET - What a set of tennis! Sinner has taken the opener 7-5 against De Minaur. He served for it at 5-4 but the Aussie saved four set points to break before losing serve himself.

15:35 CET - The final of the Rotterdam Open between Jannik Sinner (22) and Alex De Minaur (25) is now underway, with the Australian serving first.

15:12 CET - Catching on the action in Dubai, Jasmine Paolini (28) has come back to upset Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in their first-round encounter.

Earlier, Katerina Siniakova (27) was also sent home after losing to Emma Navarro (22) while Donna Vekic (27) advanced.

14:01 CET - After yet another disappointing tournament in Argentina, Carlos Alcaraz (20) - who hasn't won a title since Wimbledon - has admitted that he's a long way from his best right now.

12:15 CET - If you’re looking for a favourite in Rotterdam, it has to be Jannik Sinner (22). The Italian has never lost a match he’s played against Alex De Minaur (25), his opponent later today.

Below you can see their previous four meetings, excluding their match in the Davis Cup, which Sinner also won.

Follow the Rotterdam final from 15:30 CET.

Last four meetings (excluding Davis Cup) Flashscore

11:08 CET - The main event today is of course the final of the Rotterdam Open, between Jannik Sinner (22) and Alex De Minaur (25). It will get underway at 15:30 CET, with the finals in Buenos Aires and Delray Beach to follow later tonight.

10:54 CET - The Qatar Open only finished yesterday, but such is the non-stop nature of tennis, the Dubai Championships are beginning today, and Mirra Andreeva (16) has just lost 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 to Peyton Stearns (22).

08:39 CET - In the time since we called it a night on yesterday's tracker, Taylor Fritz (26) has moved into the Delray Beach final with a 7-6, 6-2 win over Marcus Giron (30).

Read more about that and the rest of yesterday's action, including a shock defeat for Carlos Alcaraz (20), here.

08:34 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!