Tennis Tracker: Sorribes Tormo lifts Cleveland title as Baez takes opening Salem final set

Sabastian Baez plays Jiri Lehecka in the Winston-Salem final
Sabastian Baez plays Jiri Lehecka in the Winston-Salem final
Profimedia
One final day of tennis before the long-anticipated US Open begins, before that however, the finals of both ATP and WTA tournaments in Winston-Salem and Cleveland respectively are set to unfold tonight. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

00:02 CET - First set to Baez - the Argentinian leads Lehecka after winning the first 6-4.

23:42 CET - The last match on the ATP or WTA tours is now underway with the final in Winston-Salem being battled out between Jiri Lehecka (21) and Sebastian Baez (22). 

Follow the final now.

21:40 CET - We have our Cleveland winner! Battling back from a set down, Sara Sorribes Tormo (26) to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova (23) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Sorribes Tormo - Alexandrova highlights
Flashscore

20:47 CET - We are heading into a final set in Cleveland as Sorribes Tormo has won the second set against Alexandrova 6-4.

Follow the closing stages now.

20:01 CET - Our first final of the day has started, with Ekaterina Alexandrova (23) taking the first set in Cleveland 6-3 against Sara Sorribes Tormo (26). 

8:45 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) has enjoyed the budding rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Novak Djokovic (36) like everyone else, but said he hopes to crash their party at the US Open and play the role of disruptor this fortnight.

World number one Alcaraz, the defending champion in New York, and second-ranked Djokovic, a 23-times major winner, have won the last five Grand Slams and created huge expectations for a possible US Open showdown in the final.

"I think it's great for tennis that we have these two guys playing against each other right now," Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, told reporters on Friday.

"It's a great story, but then the tournament starts and hopefully we can - when I say 'we,' I mean me personally or someone else - we're going to try to beat them and stop them from playing each other.

Read the full story here.

5:30 CET - Some overnight action confirmed our finalists tonight as it took Sebastian Baez over three hours to get past Borna Coric winning 6-3, 6-7, 7-6 in a mouth-watering clash to set up the finale against Jiri Lehecka in Winston-Salem.

Meanwhile, in Cleveland, Ekaterina Alexandrova is now one step away from the title after defeating Lin Zhu 7-5, 6-2. She will have to get past Sara Sorribes Tormo tonight.

Zhu - Alexandrova highlights
Flashscore

The Spaniard comes in after triumphing over Tatjana Maria in the final four 6-4, 6-3.

Maria - Sorribes Tormo highlights
Flashscore
Sorribes Tormo post-match interview
Flashscore
Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
