Tennis Tracker: Sramkova puts Slovakia into BJK Cup semi-finals

It's time for the showpiece event at the ATP Finals, with Jannik Sinner (23) and Taylor Fritz (27) targeting their first-ever title at the prestigious tournament. Meanwhile, there are two fascinating quarter-final ties at the Billie Jean King Cup as Australia face Slovakia and Canada take on Great Britain.

14:24 CET - A delightful performance from Rebecca Sramkova (28) has seen her beat Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic (31) to put Slovakia into the semi-finals of the BJK Cup. Sramkova was imperious, winning the contest 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour.

12:49 CET - Slovakia are one step closer to the BJK Cup semi-finals after they took the opening game against Australia.

In a tight three-set tussle, Viktoria Hruncakova (26) beat Kimberly Birrell (26) 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-3.

10:18 CET - It promises to be a thrilling day of action, with world number one Jannik Sinner (23) coming up against Taylor Fritz (27) in the showpiece event at the ATP Finals in Turin.

That match, which is a repeat of the US Open final earlier this year, gets underway at 18:00 CET.

Elsewhere, the quarter-finals continue at the Billie Jean King Cup in Malaga, as Australia face Slovakia this morning before Canada take on Great Britain in a blockbuster tie a little later on.

Follow all the action with Flashscore here.

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!