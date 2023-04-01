Tennis Tracker: Stephens victorious in Guadalajara, Haddad Maia and Collins clash

The Guadalajara Open switches the focus to open spots in the second round as top seeds and more take to court today. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from Mexico as well as any Davis Cup updates, all here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:42 CET - Updating you firstly on some overnight action, Sloane Stephens defeated fellow American Ann Li 7-5, 6-4 to progress to the second round.

Taylor Townsend needed almost two hours to get past Ajla Tomljanovic, winning 7-6, 6-4. Before Leylah Fernandez brushed off Asia Muhammad in just over an hour 6-1, 6-3.

Later on today we will see Beatriz Haddad Maia take on Danielle Collins, and Sofia Kenin clash with Carol Zhao in the late-night action. They follow Veronika Kudermetova' second round match against Eugenie Bouchard as well as the contest bringing Victoria Azarenka and Robin Montgomery together.