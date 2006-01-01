Tennis Tracker: Struff & Tsitsipas lose Gstaad semi-finals, Nadal moves into Bastad decider

It's semi-final day across the men's tournaments in Bastad, Gstaad, Newport and Hamburg while the women are at the same stage in Palermo and Budapest. Keep up with all the action here!

16:35 CET - Rafael Nadal (38) and Casper Ruud have pulled out of their doubles semi-final in Bastad as the veteran Spaniard will be playing in the singles final tomorrow.

16:00 CET - Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30) has overcome a tough test in Budapest to beat Anna Schmiedlova (30) and secure her place in the final. Sasnovich won the opening semi-final of the day 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

15:28 CET - Matteo Berrettini (28) has ended top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas' (25) run in Gstaad, edging their semi-final 7-6, 7-5. Berrettini will face Quentin Halys (27) in tomorrow's decider at the Swiss Open.

15:25 CET - Rafael Nadal (38) is into the Bastad final after coming back to beat Duje Ajdukovic (23) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. The veteran has returned to form in Sweden ahead of his appearance at the Paris Olympics. Tomorrow's decider will be his first tour-level final since 2022.

12:40 CET - In the first semi-final of this Saturday, fifth seed Jan-Lennard Struff (34) has been shocked by world 192-ranked player Quentin Halys (27) in straight sets. Halys won 6-3, 7-6 (7-2).

09:50 CET - The action starts in Gstaad, Switzerland today in a little over an hour with the first semi-final between Jan-Lennard Struff (34) and Quentin Halys (27). That's from 11:00 CET.

Not long after that, the second semi sees top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) take on Matteo Berrettini (28) in what could be one of the matches of the day.

Keep an eye on the action in Gstaad here.

07:00 CET - Hello and welcome to the Tennis Tracker on this blockbuster Saturday of semi-finals! We are down to the final four men in Bastad, Gstaad, Newport and Hamburg and the final four ladies in Palermo and Budapest as well.

We will have all the results from those tournaments for you here throughout the day with the headline match being Rafael Nadal's (38) Bastad clash with Duje Ajdukovic (23) at 13:00 CET.

Alexander Zverev (27) will be in action in Hamburg at 17:00 CET with Karolina Muchova (27), who advanced in Palermo with a win late last night, taking the court at around 21:30 CET this evening.