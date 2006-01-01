Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Struff & Tsitsipas lose Gstaad semi-finals, Nadal moves into Bastad decider

Tennis Tracker: Struff & Tsitsipas lose Gstaad semi-finals, Nadal moves into Bastad decider

Rafa Nadal has qualified for the Bastad final
Rafa Nadal has qualified for the Bastad finalProfimedia, Flashscore
It's semi-final day across the men's tournaments in Bastad, Gstaad, Newport and Hamburg while the women are at the same stage in Palermo and Budapest. Keep up with all the action here!

16:35 CET - Rafael Nadal (38) and Casper Ruud have pulled out of their doubles semi-final in Bastad as the veteran Spaniard will be playing in the singles final tomorrow.

16:00 CET - Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30) has overcome a tough test in Budapest to beat Anna Schmiedlova (30) and secure her place in the final. Sasnovich won the opening semi-final of the day 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

15:28 CET -  Matteo Berrettini (28) has ended top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas' (25) run in Gstaad, edging their semi-final 7-6, 7-5. Berrettini will face Quentin Halys (27) in tomorrow's decider at the Swiss Open.

15:25 CET - Rafael Nadal (38) is into the Bastad final after coming back to beat Duje Ajdukovic (23) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. The veteran has returned to form in Sweden ahead of his appearance at the Paris Olympics. Tomorrow's decider will be his first tour-level final since 2022.

12:40 CET - In the first semi-final of this Saturday, fifth seed Jan-Lennard Struff (34) has been shocked by world 192-ranked player Quentin Halys (27) in straight sets. Halys won 6-3, 7-6 (7-2).

09:50 CET - The action starts in Gstaad, Switzerland today in a little over an hour with the first semi-final between Jan-Lennard Struff (34) and Quentin Halys (27). That's from 11:00 CET.

Not long after that, the second semi sees top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) take on Matteo Berrettini (28) in what could be one of the matches of the day.

Keep an eye on the action in Gstaad here.

07:00 CET - Hello and welcome to the Tennis Tracker on this blockbuster Saturday of semi-finals! We are down to the final four men in Bastad, Gstaad, Newport and Hamburg and the final four ladies in Palermo and Budapest as well.

We will have all the results from those tournaments for you here throughout the day with the headline match being Rafael Nadal's (38) Bastad clash with Duje Ajdukovic (23) at 13:00 CET.

Alexander Zverev (27) will be in action in Hamburg at 17:00 CET with Karolina Muchova (27), who advanced in Palermo with a win late last night, taking the court at around 21:30 CET this evening.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
'Great feeling' as Nadal rallies to reach first final in two years at Bastad
Updated
Berrettini overturns top seed Tsitsipas to set up Gstaad final against Halys
Christopher Eubanks and Marcos Giron advance to Newport ATP semi-final matchup
Alexander Zverev clinches season-leading 43rd win, aims to be 'happiest man on planet'
Rafael Nadal reaches Bastad semi-finals after winning four-hour marathon
Tennis Tracker: Nadal wins four-hour thriller against Navone, Zverev and Zheng through
Andy Murray among sporting icons set to feature in their final Olympic Games
Rafael Nadal powers past Cameron Norrie to reach Bastad quarter-finals
Pleasantly tired Barbora Krejcikova counts post-Wimbledon blessings
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Rabiot wants Premier League move, Arsenal close in on Calafiori
New Marseille striker Mason Greenwood deflects questions about controversial past
Como confirm Cesc Fabregas as new coach with four-year-deal
Tennis Tracker: Nadal wins four-hour thriller against Navone, Zverev and Zheng through

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings