Tennis Tracker: Stuttgart and Hertogenbosch set for semi-final clashes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Stuttgart and Hertogenbosch set for semi-final clashes
Tennis Tracker: Stuttgart and Hertogenbosch set for semi-final clashes
Frances Tiafoe will play Marton Fucsovics for a chance to reach the final of the Stuttgart Open
Frances Tiafoe will play Marton Fucsovics for a chance to reach the final of the Stuttgart Open
Profimedia
It's semi-final day in Stuttgart and Hertogenbosch with the Queen's Championship getting underway in London. Follow along as we bring you the latest tennis news throughout the day.

07:00 CET: Welcome along to our coverage of the biggest news in tennis as we bring you the latest from the semi-final stage at Stuttgart and Hertogenbosh, and around the world.

In Stuttgart, Frances Tiafoe - who has recorded his best-ever performance on grass to reach the semi-final - will come up against the top-ranked Hungarian Marton Fucsovics who is making his ATP semi-final debut on grass.

Later, Hubert Hurkacz, who has reached his first semi-final of the season, will come up against Jan Lennard Struff, who beat Richard Gasquet on his way to this stage.

Over in the Netherlands, 29-year-old Australian Jordan Thompson is on the hunt to reach his second final at Hertogenbosch and will face his 22-year-old countryman Rinky Hijikata - who initially entered the main draw as a lucky loser.

In the later match, home favourite Tallon Griekspoor will play the top-ranked Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, who beat second seed Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Top seeds upset as Fritz and Sinner knocked out of Stuttgart and Hertogenbosch
Tennis Tracker: Upsets galore on the grass as Tsitsipas, Medvedev and Kalinina are stunned
Tennis Tracker: Top seed Sakkari sent home from Nottingham, Tiafoe and Sinner winners
Show more
Tennis
Andy Murray feeling his best since surgery as he gears up for Wimbledon
ATP roundup: Sinner reaches quarters in Netherlands, Tiafoe and Hurkacz win in Stuttgart
Wimbledon prize money increased by 11.2% to record £44.7 million
Nick Kyrgios reveals admission to psychiatric hospital after 2019 Wimbledon loss
Venus Williams loses to Swiss teen on return from five-month injury layoff
Nick Kyrgios vents over missing towels in Stuttgart first round loss to Wu Yibing
Happy return for Milos Raonic after two-year heartbreak as he defeats Kecmanovic
Djokovic returns to world number one, Nadal out of top 100
Tennis Tracker: Haddad Maia suffers shock early defeat, Kyrgios' return ends in bitter disappointment
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek lead ten highlights from a memorable French Open
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG make approach for Bernardo Silva, Bayern keen on Kyle Walker
Ukraine confirms it will play on in Euro 2024 qualifiers
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Egypt qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals, Gambia and Guinea Bissau on the brink