Tennis Tracker: Stuttgart and Hertogenbosch set for semi-final clashes

Frances Tiafoe will play Marton Fucsovics for a chance to reach the final of the Stuttgart Open

It's semi-final day in Stuttgart and Hertogenbosch with the Queen's Championship getting underway in London. Follow along as we bring you the latest tennis news throughout the day.

07:00 CET: Welcome along to our coverage of the biggest news in tennis as we bring you the latest from the semi-final stage at Stuttgart and Hertogenbosh, and around the world.

In Stuttgart, Frances Tiafoe - who has recorded his best-ever performance on grass to reach the semi-final - will come up against the top-ranked Hungarian Marton Fucsovics who is making his ATP semi-final debut on grass.

Later, Hubert Hurkacz, who has reached his first semi-final of the season, will come up against Jan Lennard Struff, who beat Richard Gasquet on his way to this stage.

Over in the Netherlands, 29-year-old Australian Jordan Thompson is on the hunt to reach his second final at Hertogenbosch and will face his 22-year-old countryman Rinky Hijikata - who initially entered the main draw as a lucky loser.

In the later match, home favourite Tallon Griekspoor will play the top-ranked Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, who beat second seed Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals.