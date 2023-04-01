Tennis Tracker: Stuttgart Open champion Frances Tiafoe looks to continue impressive form at Queen's

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Stuttgart Open champion Frances Tiafoe looks to continue impressive form at Queen's
Tennis Tracker: Stuttgart Open champion Frances Tiafoe looks to continue impressive form at Queen's
Tiafoe celebrating the Stuttgart Open
Tiafoe celebrating the Stuttgart Open
Reuters
The grass season is continuing with more tournaments across Europe. Action from the UK and Germany all here on our Tennis Tracker as top seeds make their first appearances.

7:20 CET - Starting with Germany and WTA, several top 10s are playing their first rounds in Berlin.
Elena Rybakina takes on Dona Vekic and world number four Caroline Garcia faces Jaimee Fourlis. While Maria Sakkari and Alize Cornet open the day with their morning clash.

On the other side of Germany is some interesting ATP action in Halle. World number three Daniil Medvedev will be happy the clay season is behind him as he faces Laslo Djere, Stefanos Tsitsipas clashes with Chilean Nicolas Jarry.

Stuttgart winner Frances Tiafoe comes in good form as he features in an All-American clash against Sebastian Korda with the opener of the Queen's Club in London.
World number six Holger Rune faces local man Ryan Peniston.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Murray falls to De Minaur at Queen's, Sabalenka and Alcaraz win
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Kvitova win on opening days of grass tournaments
Tennis Tracker: Tiafoe seals first grass court title, Alexandrova wins in Hertogenbosch
Show more
Tennis
Andy Murray will not 'overreact' to early Queen's exit
Carlos Alcaraz made to sweat by Arthur Rinderknech on Queen's Club debut
Five decades on, Billie Jean King ranks birth of WTA among her greatest moments
Former world number two Anett Kontaveit to retire after Wimbledon due to back injury
Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Halle with knee injury, hopes to play at Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz hopes to quickly adapt to grass after Paris disappointment
Two-time defending champion Matteo Berrettini withdraws from Queen's
Frances Tiafoe 'super emotional' after winning Stuttgart title to break into top 10
ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe wins thrilling Stuttgart final
Emma Raducanu says she sometimes wishes she had not won US Open in 2021
Most Read
European Championship Qualifying roundup: Belgium ease past Estonia, Ronaldo saves Portugal
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Ittihad announce Kante signing, Nkunku to Chelsea done deal
Ones to watch: 10 lesser-known players to look out for at the U21 Euros
Chelsea sign French forward Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig on six-year deal