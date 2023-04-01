Tennis Tracker: Stuttgart Open champion Frances Tiafoe looks to continue impressive form at Queen's

The grass season is continuing with more tournaments across Europe. Action from the UK and Germany all here on our Tennis Tracker as top seeds make their first appearances.

7:20 CET - Starting with Germany and WTA, several top 10s are playing their first rounds in Berlin.

Elena Rybakina takes on Dona Vekic and world number four Caroline Garcia faces Jaimee Fourlis. While Maria Sakkari and Alize Cornet open the day with their morning clash.

On the other side of Germany is some interesting ATP action in Halle. World number three Daniil Medvedev will be happy the clay season is behind him as he faces Laslo Djere, Stefanos Tsitsipas clashes with Chilean Nicolas Jarry.

Stuttgart winner Frances Tiafoe comes in good form as he features in an All-American clash against Sebastian Korda with the opener of the Queen's Club in London.

World number six Holger Rune faces local man Ryan Peniston.