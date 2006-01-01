Advertisement
Tennis Tracker: Svitolina among those in action on opening day of Canadian Open

The stage is set in Montreal
The stage is set in Montreal
With the Olympics done and dusted for tennis, attention now turns back to the final months of the ATP and WTA seasons, and first up is the Canadian Open.

15:58 CET - We're just an hour away from the start of one of the biggest tournaments of the year, and those taking to court on the opening day include Kei Nishikori (34), Karen Khachanov (28), Holger Rune (21), Elina Svitolina (29), Victoria Azarenka (35) and Karolina Pliskova (32). You can check out the full schedules at the link below:

ATP Montreal

WTA Toronto

11:14 CET - Play in Montreal and Toronto, where the men's and women's action in the Canadian Open will take place respectively, won't get started until 15:00 CET today, but it's worth the wait, with the vast majority of the world's best players competing in the Masters/WTA 1000. 

One that won't be is new Olympic champion Novak Djokovic (37), but his former coach Goran Ivanisevic doesn't think the Serb will be going anywhere anytime soon, backing him to make the 2028 Games. 

Read his comments here

10:25 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

The Olympic action may be over but there's still plenty going on with the Canadian Open now getting underway, and we'll keep you up to date with everything that happens on the opening day right here. 

