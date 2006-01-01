Tennis Tracker: Svitolina and Navarro through in Monterrey as players arrive at US Open

There are just a few more days for players to ensure they head into the US Open with form and fitness on their side, and a number of big names are still in with a shot of heading to New York with a title in the bag.

11:16 CET - Novak Djokovic (37) has arrived in New York ahead of the US Open, where he'll try to win his first Grand Slam of the year and avoid ending a season without a major for the first time since 2017.

Read more about his prospects in New York here.

09:33 CET - The big news to bring you from the overnight action is that second seed Emma Navarro (23) and fifth seed Elina Svitolina (29) both moved into the quarter-finals in Monterrey.

You can read a roundup of all the WTA results here.

09:20 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!