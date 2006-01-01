Tennis Tracker: Svitolina and Navarro through in Monterrey, US Open draw to come

There are just a few more days for players to ensure they head into the US Open with form and fitness on their side, and a number of big names are still in with a shot of heading to New York with a title in the bag, while all of them will today learn their draws for the final Grand Slam of the year.

13:50 CET - While we'll be keeping you up to date with what happens in Cleveland, Monterrey and Winston-Salem, the main event today is undoubtedly the US Open draw, which will be held at 18:00 CET. The main thing to look out for will be whether Carlos Alcaraz (21) ends up on the half with Jannik Sinner (23) or Novak Djokovic (37).

While you're waiting, why not check out some of the great exhibition tennis that's been on display at Flushing Meadows? The highlights include Alcaraz and Djokovic taking on two of the all-time greats, and Andy Roddick going up against Juan Martin Del Potro.

11:16 CET - Novak Djokovic (37) has arrived in New York ahead of the US Open, where he'll try to win his first Grand Slam of the year and avoid ending a season without a major for the first time since 2017.

09:33 CET - The big news to bring you from the overnight action is that second seed Emma Navarro (23) and fifth seed Elina Svitolina (29) both moved into the quarter-finals in Monterrey.

09:20 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!