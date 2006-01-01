Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Alcaraz in action as packed Olympic schedule gets underway

The tennis events at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games get underway today, with several high-profile matches in both the singles and doubles to look forward to. What's more, there are also finals in Kitzbuhel and Umag to be played.

09:45 CET - What a day we've got ahead of us! Iga Swiatek (23), Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Novak Djokovic (37) all get their Olympic campaigns underway in the singles this afternoon, while Rafael Nadal (38) and compatriot Alcaraz take to the court in their eagerly anticipated doubles opener later tonight.

Check out the full men's singles schedule here and the women's singles schedule here.

On top of all that, we've also got the finals in Kitzbuhel and Umag to look forward to, with Matteo Berrettini (28) and Lorenzo Musetti (22) involved.

08:38 CET - Before we look ahead to today's jam-packed schedule, there are a few results to bring you overnight from Atlanta. Third seed Frances Tiafoe (26) was dumped out, falling 7-6(2), 6-2 to Yoshihito Nishioka (28), while Juncheng Shang (19) and Arthur Rinderknech (29) booked their spots in the final four.

08:10 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!