Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Alcaraz in action as packed Olympic schedule gets underway

Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Alcaraz in action as packed Olympic schedule gets underway

Swiatek gets her Olympic campaign underway today
Swiatek gets her Olympic campaign underway todayAFP, Flashscore
The tennis events at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games get underway today, with several high-profile matches in both the singles and doubles to look forward to. What's more, there are also finals in Kitzbuhel and Umag to be played.

09:45 CET - What a day we've got ahead of us! Iga Swiatek (23), Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Novak Djokovic (37) all get their Olympic campaigns underway in the singles this afternoon, while Rafael Nadal (38) and compatriot Alcaraz take to the court in their eagerly anticipated doubles opener later tonight.

Check out the full men's singles schedule here and the women's singles schedule here.

On top of all that, we've also got the finals in Kitzbuhel and Umag to look forward to, with Matteo Berrettini (28) and Lorenzo Musetti (22) involved.

08:38 CET - Before we look ahead to today's jam-packed schedule, there are a few results to bring you overnight from Atlanta. Third seed Frances Tiafoe (26) was dumped out, falling 7-6(2), 6-2 to Yoshihito Nishioka (28), while Juncheng Shang (19) and Arthur Rinderknech (29) booked their spots in the final four.

08:10 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Musetti into Umag decider, Andreeva wins first WTA title ahead of Olympics
Tennis Tracker: Berrettini and Rublev advance to semi-finals, Rybakina out of Olympics
Tennis Tracker: Berrettini and Musetti win, Sinner and Rune pull out of Olympics
Show more
Tennis
Chinese qualifier Juncheng Shang to face Jordan Thompson in ATP Atlanta semis
Ranking the eight must-watch doubles pairings at the Paris Olympics 2024
Italy's Paolini hunting medals at Paris Olympics and selfie with Nadal
Naomi Osaka looking to turbo-charge comeback at Paris Olympics
Five tennis matches to look out for at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Nadal and Djokovic fighting time and new generation at Olympics
Nadal trains ahead of doubles opener alongside Alcaraz despite injury worries
Fresh injury puts Rafael Nadal's Olympics in doubt, says coach Moya
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Spurs keen on Chiesa, Simons choosing Leipzig over Bayern
The complete programme for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Five tennis matches to look out for at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Tennis Tracker: Musetti into Umag decider, Andreeva wins first WTA title ahead of Olympics

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings