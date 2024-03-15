Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Gauff looking to secure their spots in the Indian Wells final

And then there were four. We've reached the semi-finals of both the men's and women's tournaments at Indian Wells, and the women will be the first to battle it out for spots in the final with Iga Swiatek (22) and Coco Gauff (20) both looking to do so.

21:36 CET - Swiatek (22) has won Indian Wells once before back in 2022, and will be looking to reach yet another final in 'Tennis Paradise'. The world No.1 loves playing in California, and has become just the fourth player to reach the semi-finals here three times in a row. For Kostyuk (21), this is uncharted territory. The Ukrainian has never reached this stage of a WTA 1000 event before, but will be desperate to go one step further and secure the biggest win of her career.

21:15 CET - The first semi-finalists, Swiatek (22) and Kostyuk (21), have faced off just once before, but that came on the Roland Garros clay back in 2021, with Swiatek coming out on top 6-3, 6-4. However, it should be a lot different on the hard courts of Indian Wells this time around, and both players, especially Kostyuk, are more mature.

20:53 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the women's semi-finals at Indian Wells!

The action will begin with top seed Iga Swiatek (22) taking on Marta Kostyuk (21) at around 00:00 CET, and that will be followed up by a clash between third seed Coco Gauff (20) and ninth seed Maria Sakkari (28).