Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Gauff set up Beijing semi-final, Ruud progresses in Shanghai

Swiatek defeated Garcia to reach the final four
Swiatek defeated Garcia to reach the final four
Reuters
Both ATP and WTA tours are in full swing in China as the women are looking to the semi-finals in Beijing while the men are aiming for the second round in Shanghai. All of this and more on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

14:19 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (26) made it to the third round in Shanghai after defeating Thanasi Kokkinakis (27) 7-6, 6-4.

12:40 CET - Jelena Ostapenko (26) has been knocked out in Beijing by Liudmila Samsonova (24). Samsonova will play in the final four after winning their quarter-final 6-3, 6-2.

10:52 CET - Coco Gauff (19) managed to get past Maria Sakkari (28), reaching the semi-finals in Beijing. She progresses after a 6-2, 6-4 win.

Gauff will next face Iga Swiatek (22) for a spot in the final.

Gauff - Sakkari highlights
Flashscore

9:38 CET - Brandon Nakashima (22) pulled an upset against world number five Holger Rune (20) to move through in Shanghai as he won comfortably 6-0, 6-2.

Nakashima - Rune highlights
Flashscore
Nakashima post-match interview
Flashscore

9:16 CET - World number two Iga Swiatek (22) made it to the final four of the China Open after a thriller against Caroline Garcia (29) and a 6-7, 7-6, 6-1 result.

Garcia - Swiatek highlights
Flashscore
Swiatek post-match interview
Flashscore

9:14 CET - The 2024 United Cup will feature fewer matches than the inaugural edition of the team tournament and will take place in only two host cities, organisers said on Friday.

This year's tournament, which was won by the United States, was held in Perth, Sydney and Brisbane and saw teams playing two men's and two women's singles matches as well as a mixed doubles match.

Read the full story here.

9:10 CET - Casper Ruud (24) brushed off Yoshihito Nishioka (28) to reach the third round in Shanghai after a 7-5, 6-0 victory.

Ruud - Nishioka highlights
Flashscore
Ruud post-match interview
Flashscore

5:44 CET - World number one Aryna Sabalenka clashes with Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals, they follow Iga Swiatek’s exciting match against Caroline Garcia.

Maria Sakkari faces American world number three Coco Gauff, and Liudmila Samsonova plays Jelena Ostapenko.

As for the ATP action in Shanghai, top seeds such as Casper Ruud take to court against Yoshihito Nishioka. Alexander Zverev takes on Roman Safiullin.

Holger Rune also takes to court against Brandon Nakashima. Felix Auger Aliassime, Hubert Hurkacz, Lorenzo Musetti, and Ben Shelton make their appearances as well.

