Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Jabeur secure WTA Finals wins, Dimitrov into Paris quarters

The top seeds are taking to the court in the Paris Masters and the WTA finals in Cancun, Mexico are rolling on. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on Flashscore's Tennis Tracker.

12:55 CET - A brilliant bit of recovery from Ons Jabeur (29) in her WTA Finals win over Marketa Vondrousova (24) was our pick of the overnight action from the ladies. What a point!

WTA FlashMoment of the day Flashscore

12:43 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) has cruised past Alexander Bublik (26) in Paris, winning 6-2, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals.

Dimitrov- Bublik highlights Flashscore

7:53 CET - And there is plenty more exciting action to look forward to in the tennis world today! Highlights from the ATP Paris Open include Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) against Alexander Zverev (26), Jannik Sinner (22) takes on Alex De Minaur (24) and world number one Novak Djokovic (36) faces Tallon Griekspoor (27)

7:30 CET - In the WTA Finals overnight matches both Iga Swiatek (22) and Ons Jabeur (29) made light work of their opponents. Swiatek defeated US Open champion Coco Gauff (19) 6-0 7-5 to close in on the semi-final. Gauff will now hope to beat Marketa Vondrousova (24) to ger her tournament back on track.

In the late match, Jabeur secured a vital win to keep her hopes of making the semi-finals alive, beating Vondrousova 6-4, 6-3 in a routine win in Cancun.

Jabeur - Vondrousova Highlights Flashscore