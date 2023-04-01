Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Jabeur secure WTA Finals wins, Tsitsipas beats Zverev in Paris

  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Jabeur secure WTA Finals wins, Tsitsipas beats Zverev in Paris
Swiatek celebrates a big point against Gauff
Swiatek celebrates a big point against Gauff
Reuters
The top seeds are taking to the court in the Paris Masters and the WTA finals in Cancun, Mexico are rolling on. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on Flashscore's Tennis Tracker.

17:20 CET - Italian Jannik Sinner (22) has withdrawn from the Paris Masters after his second-round match finished in the early hours of Thursday morning, with the fourth seed saying he had to make the right decision for health reasons as his next match loomed.

Read the full story here.

16:49 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) defeated Alexander Zverev (26) 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 in an impressive victory and with it booked a quarter-final spot in Paris.

Zverev - Tsitsipas highlights
Flashscore

12:55 CET - A brilliant bit of recovery from Ons Jabeur (29) in her WTA Finals win over Marketa Vondrousova (24) was our pick of the overnight action from the ladies. What a point!

WTA FlashMoment of the day
Flashscore

12:43 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) has cruised past Alexander Bublik (26) in Paris, winning 6-2, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals.

Dimitrov- Bublik highlights
Flashscore

7:53 CET - And there is plenty more exciting action to look forward to in the tennis world today! Highlights from the ATP Paris Open include Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) against Alexander Zverev (26), Jannik Sinner (22) takes on Alex De Minaur (24) and world number one Novak Djokovic (36) faces Tallon Griekspoor (27)

7:30 CET - In the WTA Finals overnight matches both Iga Swiatek (22) and Ons Jabeur (29) made light work of their opponents. Swiatek defeated US Open champion Coco Gauff (19) 6-0 7-5 to close in on the semi-final. Gauff will now hope to beat Marketa Vondrousova (24) to ger her tournament back on track. 

In the late match, Jabeur secured a vital win to keep her hopes of making the semi-finals alive, beating Vondrousova 6-4, 6-3 in a routine win in Cancun. 

Jabeur - Vondrousova Highlights
Flashscore
Swiatek - Gauff Highlights
Flashscore
Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
Jannik Sinner pulls out of Paris Masters after second-round match finishes late
Jabeur donates part of WTA Finals prize money to help Palestinians after win in Cancun
Iga Swiatek downs Coco Gauff in Cancun to remain unbeaten at WTA Finals
Dominant Djokovic wins Paris Masters opener as both Medvedev and Ruud suffer defeats
Updated
Medvedev denies obscene gesture after Paris Masters loss to Dimitrov
German court orders Alexander Zverev to pay fine in physical abuse case
Pegula upsets top seed Sabalenka at WTA Finals as she reaches semis in Mexico
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Gauff in WTA Finals, Rune downs Thiem in Paris
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by qualifier Roman Safiullin on return at Paris Masters
