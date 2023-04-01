Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Osaka in action in Qatar, Raducanu dumped out

Swiatek has won the last two editions of the Qatar Open

After a relatively quiet few weeks following the Australian Open, tennis is well and truly back today with some of the sport's biggest names in action as the star-studded Qatar Open enters its second day.

16:03 CET - In the first match of the day in Rotterdam, David Goffin (33) outlasted Dino Prizmic (18) 6-4, 6-7(12), 6-1 in just under three hours.

In Qatar, Leylah Fernandez (21) secured a good 7-5, 7-6(4) victory over Liudmila Samsonova (25).

13:56 CET - Emma Raducanu (21) has been dumped out of the Qatar Open after suffering a really disappointing 6-0, 7-6(6) loss to Anhelina Kalinina (27).

In other results from Doha, Elise Mertens (28) cruised past Peyton Stearns (22) 6-2, 6-3, while Paula Badosa (26) finished off her match from yesterday, battling past Ashlyn Krueger (19) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

10:35 CET - Naomi Osaka (26) hasn't enjoyed the best of starts to her comeback, losing her last three matches, but is remaining optimistic heading into the Qatar Open nonetheless.

09:08 CET - All eyes today will be on Doha, where a star-studded Qatar Open is entering its second day with Iga Swiatek (22) and Naomi Osaka (26) both taking to the court.

Swiatek has won the past two editions of the tournament, but is trying not to think about that as she bids to make it three in a row.

08:39 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!