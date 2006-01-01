Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Paolini facing off in French Open final

It's the day of the women's final at the French Open, with reigning champion and heavy favourite Iga Swiatek (23) taking on world number 15 Jasmine Paolini (28).

14:10 CET - Under an hour to go before Iga Swiatek (23) and Jasmine Paolini (28) face off in the women's final at the French Open.

Follow the match live here from 15:00 CET.

12:46 CET - Swiatek on the other hand was very much expected to make it this far having won the last two editions of the tournament and losing just one match at Roland Garros since 2020.

That streak almost came to an end in the second round against Naomi Osaka (26), with the world number one coming back from match point down, but she's cruised past everyone since then, not dropping a single set.

12:41 CET - It's fair to say that today's final isn't one that many people would have expected, and that's because of the presence of Paolini.

The Italian had previously never been beyond the fourth round of a grand slam, but changed that in Paris and then beat fourth seed Elena Rybakina (24) in the quarter-final and Mirra Andreeva (17) in the semis.

12:12 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the French Open women's final!

The clash between Iga Swiatek (23) and Jasmine Paolini (28) will begin at 15:00 CET.