Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Ruud aim for last 16 spots, Rybakina out through illness

Yesterday was an action-packed one, from the beginning until the very end. From upsets, surprising results and drama on the court. We have seen enough over the past few rounds to make us all the more excited for yet another day of Roland Garros tennis! Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from Paris here on our Tennis Tracker.

12:01 CET - Fourth seed Elena Rybakina (23) has withdrawn from the French Open through illness this morning. The Kazakh player has looked in fine form throughout the first week of the tournament, but she will be unable to continue at Roland Garros. Her scheduled oponent for Saturday, Sara Sorribes Tormo (26) has advanced via walkover.

7:44 CET - Spanish world number one Carlos Alcaraz (20) delivered a confident self-assessment in his first Grand Slam as the top seed after booking his fourth-round spot on Friday, saying he was the complete article.

Alcaraz stormed past Canada's Denis Shapovalov with a 6-,1 6-4, 6-2 demolition to set up a fourth-round match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti.

"I am a complete player," Alcaraz told a press conference when asked his strongest point as a player.

"I would say the stronger thing that I have on court is push to the limit. I push the opponent to the limit every time."

Alcaraz became the youngest world number one when he was 19 last year. He is also the youngest top seed in Paris since Bjorn Borg back in 1976.

7:02 CET - Casper Ruud was faced with the incredibly challenging task of defeating Rafa Nadal in last year's final, one he failed to complete. This time around, ranked at number four, the Norwegian will be aiming for a different end to the story as he takes on Zhizhen Zhang to reach the final 16.

On-fire youngster Holger Rune continues his good form as he aims for another clay final. Before thinking about that, however, he will have to get past Argentinian Genaro Alberto Olivieri. Another Argentine facing a tough draw is Francisco Cerundolo who fell to world number eight Taylor Fritz.

Meanwhile, in the WTA world, last year's runner up Coco Gauff starts the day against teenage prodigy Mirra Andreeva. Current French Open champion and world number one Iga Swiatek continues her attempt at protecting her title, next step: getting past Xinyu Wang.

Indian Wells champion and Australian Open finalist Elena Rybakina is another favourite to win this tournament. The world number four starts the day off vs Sara Sorribe Tormo. Ons Jabeur is also challenging Olga Danilovic for a spot in the next round.