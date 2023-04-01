Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Samsonova into Beijing final, Alcaraz cruises in Shanghai

Carlos Alcaraz beat Gregoire Barrere in just under two hours

World number two Iga Swiatek (22) will be taking on Liudmila Samsonova (24) - the match is due to start at 13:30 CET.

21:20 CET - Our men’s highlight of the day came from another loser. Gregoire Barrere (29) was beaten 6-2, 7-5 by Carlos Alcaraz (20) in Shanghai but pulled off this great shot!

21:15 CET - Our moment of the day on the women’s side was some sublime hitting from Coco Gauff (19) in her semi-final against Iga Swiatek (22). Unfortunately for the young American, she wasn’t able to beat the Pole.

17:30 CET - In the last match of the day in Shanghai, seventh seed Taylor Fritz (25) won his second-round meeting with Yosuke Watanuki (25) 7-6(2), 6-7,(6) 6-4.

14:32 CET - World number two Carlos Alcaraz (20) reached the third round in Shanghai as he defeated Gregoire Barrere (29) in just under two hours, 6-2, 7-5.

12:19 CET - Liudmila Samsonova (24) set up the final against Iga Swiatek (22) in Beijing after triumphing against Elena Rybakina (24) 7-6, 6-3.

12:04 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) needed just under two hours to get past Marcos Giron (30) 7-6, 6-2.

10:13 CET - World number three Daniil Medvedev (27) progressed in Shanghai after defeating Cristian Garin (27) 6-3, 6-3.

10:09 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) managed to get past Coco Gauff (19) in Beijing 6-2, 6-3, reaching the final. The world number two will face the winner between Elena Rybakina (24) and Liudmila Samsonova (24).

8:49 CET - Tommy Paul (26) brushed off Sebastian Ofner (27) comfortably in exactly an hour 6-3, 6-0.

8:28 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) is the first winner of the day after defeating Rinky Hijikata (22) 6-4, 6-2.

5:30 CET - Much of the attention will be towards the final four in Beijing as Iga Swiatek clashes with Coco Gauff, while Liudmila Samsonova faces Elena Rybakina.

Meanwhile, top seeds are taking to court in Shanghai for the ATP action as well. World number two Carlos Alcaraz takes on Gregoire Barrere, Taylor Fritz against Yosuke Watanuki, Andrey Rublev clashes with Quentin Halys, and world number three Daniil Medvedev plays Cristian Garin.

Kicking the day off though will be Stefanos Tsitsipas against Rinky Hijikata, as well as Tommy Paul's match with Sebastian Ofner at the same time.