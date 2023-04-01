Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Samsonova into Beijing final, Alcaraz cruises in Shanghai

Carlos Alcaraz beat Gregoire Barrere in just under two hours
Reuters
Both ATP and WTA tours are in full swing in China as the women are heading towards the final in Beijing while the men are aiming for the third round in Shanghai. You can keep up with all of that and more on our Flashscore's Tennis Tracker.

21:25 CET - There’s plenty to come from the ATP event in Shanghai tomorrow but the main event for the day will be the women’s final in Beijing.

World number two Iga Swiatek (22) will be taking on  Liudmila Samsonova (24) - the match is due to start at 13:30 CET.

Tune in to the Tennis Tracker tomorrow to catch up on all the results.

21:20 CET - Our men’s highlight of the day came from another loser. Gregoire Barrere (29) was beaten 6-2, 7-5 by Carlos Alcaraz (20) in Shanghai but pulled off this great shot!

ATP FlashMoment of the day
Flashscore

21:15 CET - Our moment of the day on the women’s side was some sublime hitting from Coco Gauff (19) in her semi-final against Iga Swiatek (22). Unfortunately for the young American, she wasn’t able to beat the Pole.

WTA FlashMoment of the day
Flashscore

17:30 CET - In the last match of the day in Shanghai, seventh seed Taylor Fritz (25) won his second-round meeting with Yosuke Watanuki (25) 7-6(2), 6-7,(6) 6-4.

14:32 CET - World number two Carlos Alcaraz (20) reached the third round in Shanghai as he defeated Gregoire Barrere (29) in just under two hours, 6-2, 7-5.

Alcaraz's post-match comments
Flashscore
Alcaraz - Barrere highlights
Flashscore

12:19 CET - Liudmila Samsonova (24) set up the final against Iga Swiatek (22) in Beijing after triumphing against Elena Rybakina (24) 7-6, 6-3.

Samsonova - Rybakina highlights
Flashscore

12:04 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) needed just under two hours to get past Marcos Giron (30) 7-6, 6-2.

10:13 CET - World number three Daniil Medvedev (27) progressed in Shanghai after defeating Cristian Garin (27) 6-3, 6-3.

Medvedev - Garin highlights
Flashscore

10:09 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) managed to get past Coco Gauff (19) in Beijing 6-2, 6-3, reaching the final. The world number two will face the winner between Elena Rybakina (24) and Liudmila Samsonova (24).

Gauff - Swiatek highlights
Flashscore
Swiatek post-match interview
Flashscore

8:49 CET - Tommy Paul (26) brushed off Sebastian Ofner (27) comfortably in exactly an hour 6-3, 6-0.

8:28 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) is the first winner of the day after defeating Rinky Hijikata (22) 6-4, 6-2.

Tsitsipas - Hijikata highlights
Flashscore
Tsitsipas post-match interview
Flashscore

5:30 CET - Much of the attention will be towards the final four in Beijing as Iga Swiatek clashes with Coco Gauff, while Liudmila Samsonova faces Elena Rybakina.

Meanwhile, top seeds are taking to court in Shanghai for the ATP action as well. World number two Carlos Alcaraz takes on Gregoire Barrere, Taylor Fritz against Yosuke Watanuki, Andrey Rublev clashes with Quentin Halys, and world number three Daniil Medvedev plays Cristian Garin.

Kicking the day off though will be Stefanos Tsitsipas against Rinky Hijikata, as well as Tommy Paul's match with Sebastian Ofner at the same time.

Swiatek ends Gauff's 16-match winning streak to reach Beijing final
Updated
Wimbledon champion Vondrousova makes list of qualifiers for WTA Finals in Mexico
Gauff sets up China Open semi-final with Swiatek, top seed Sabalenka out
United Cup to feature fewer matches in 2024, will take place in two host cities
Unstoppable Coco Gauff extends winning streak to reach Beijing quarter-finals
Carlos Alcaraz 'feels ready' for Shanghai after Beijing disappointment
Jannik Sinner finally subdues Daniil Medvedev to claim Beijing crown
