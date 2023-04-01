Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Tiafoe in afternoon US Open action

Top seeds advanced on both the men's and women's side overnight, and the likes of Iga Swiatek (22) and Novak Djokovic (36) will be looking to follow suit later today.

19:07 CET - The first result of the evening is one that the home crowd won't be happy about, with Taylor Townsend (27) losing 7-6, 6-3 to Karloilna Muchova (27)

16:35 CET - Play is set to get underway at Flushing Meadows in just under 30 minutes. Karolina Muchova (27) is up first, with Frances Tiafoe (25), Ben Shelton (20), Iga Swiatek (22) and Caroline Wozniacki (33) on court a little later this afternoon.

10:44 CET - After her win, Ons Jabeur (29) said she feels like a "zombie" due to an illness that she's been struggling to recover from.

07:41 CET - Ons Jabeur (29) also dropped a set in her match against Linda Noskova (18) but ultimately won 7-6, 4-6, 6-3, while Jessica Pegula (29) won 6-3, 6-1 against Patricia Maria Tig (29).

07:36 CET - Third seed Daniil Medvedev (27) also advanced, but not quite as smoothly as the Spaniard. The Russian won 6-2, 6-2, 6-7, 6-2 against Christopher O'Connell (29), dropping his first set of the tournament.

07:32 CET - Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz (20) made it through without too much trouble, winning 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 in an entertaining encounter with South Africa's Lloyd Harris (26).

07:20 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's US Open action! First things first, here's what happened overnight...