Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Wozniacki through, Tiafoe triumphs

Many of the top seeds won on both the men's and women's side last night and today with the likes of Iga Swiatek (22) and Frances Tiafoe (25) advancing. Novak Djokovic (36) will be looking to follow suit overnight.

23:52 CET - That's all from us today! Make sure you tune in in the morning to catch up on overnight results with Novak Djokovic (36), Elena Rybakina (24) and Coco Gauff (19) all in action. See you then!

23:33 CET - Frances Tiafoe (25) is into the last 16, but not after enduring a little bit of a test by Adrian Mannarino (35). In the end, the home favourite came out on top 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6(6).

22:57 CET - Caroline Wozniacki (33) came back from a set and a break down to defeat Jennifer Brady (28) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

22:06 CET - Ben Shelton (20) has set up an exciting fourth-round clash with fellow American Tommy Paul (26), after downing Aslan Karatsev (29) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0.

21:46 CET - Jelena Ostapenko (26) was made to sweat, but in the end, the Latvian clinched a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Bernarda Pera (28).

20:33 CET - Despite suffering a third set scare, Tommy Paul (26) sealed an emphatic 6-1, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) to reach the last 16 of the US Open.

20:25 CET - Iga Swiatek's (22) bakery was open once more, as she delivered a 6-0, 6-1 beating of Kaja Juvan (22). The defending champion looks in utterly formidable and ruthless form as she looks to win her fourth Grand Slam.

Swiatek vs Juvan stats Flashscore

19:07 CET - The first result of the evening is one that the home crowd won't be happy about, with Taylor Townsend (27) losing 7-6, 6-3 to Karolina Muchova (27).

16:35 CET - Play is set to get underway at Flushing Meadows in just under 30 minutes. Karolina Muchova (27) is up first, with Frances Tiafoe (25), Ben Shelton (20), Iga Swiatek (22) and Caroline Wozniacki (33) on court a little later this afternoon.

10:44 CET - After her win, Ons Jabeur (29) said she feels like a "zombie" due to an illness that she's been struggling to recover from.

07:41 CET - Ons Jabeur (29) also dropped a set in her match against Linda Noskova (18) but ultimately won 7-6, 4-6, 6-3, while Jessica Pegula (29) won 6-3, 6-1 against Patricia Maria Tig (29).

07:36 CET - Third seed Daniil Medvedev (27) also advanced, but not quite as smoothly as the Spaniard. The Russian won 6-2, 6-2, 6-7, 6-2 against Christopher O'Connell (29), dropping his first set of the tournament.

07:32 CET - Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz (20) made it through without too much trouble, winning 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 in an entertaining encounter with South Africa's Lloyd Harris (26).

07:20 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's US Open action! First things first, here's what happened overnight...