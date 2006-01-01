Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Zheng through, Monfils claims stunning win over Alcaraz

The Cincinnati Open has thus far produced shock after shock after shock with a number of top players on both the men's and women's sides being knocked out, but the very best are still standing and are all in action today.

21:14 CET - Olympic singles gold medalist Qinwen Zheng (21) has continued where she left off in Paris, defeating Magdalena Frech (26) 6-1, 7-5.

21:05 CET - There has been a seismic upset in Cincinnati, with veteran Frenchman Gael Monfils (37) stunning a totally out-of-sorts Carlos Alcaraz (21) 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4. It is a massive loss for the Spaniard, considering he reached the final here last year. He even got so frustrated that he ended up obliterating his racket, something you so rarely see with the four-time Grand Slam winner.

20:31 CET - Alexander Zverev (27) and Liudmila Samsonova (25) were both given good tests in Cincinnati, but in the end, the pair battled through to the quarter-finals.

19:51 CET - World number one Iga Swiatek (23) has cruised into the quarter-finals with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Marta Kostyuk (22) in just over an hour.

On the men's side, Andrey Rublev (26) has beaten Brandon Nakashima (23) 7-5, 6-1.

18:56 CET - The sun is finally out, and play has now got underway in Cincinnati!

17:30 CET - The start of today's action has been delayed by rain, with the first matches now not starting until 18:05 CET at the earliest. Hopefully things clear up!

15:58 CET - Reigning champion Coco Gauff (20) has already been knocked out in Cincinnati, suffering defeat yesterday, and the American is now keen to mentally reset ahead of the US Open.

11:08 CET - We have a busy day ahead of us in Ohio, not least because last night's late matches were halted due to rain and will have to be completed today.

Here are when all of the biggest names are taking to court:

Iga Swiatek vs Marta Kostyuk - 17:00 CET

Gael Monfils vs Carlos Alcaraz (to resume at 4-6, 6-6) - 18:30 CET

Jannik Sinner vs Jordan Thompson - 20:00 CET

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina - 20:00 CET

08:42 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Cincinnati Open action!

We have some big news to bring you right off the bat, with ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) being beaten overnight by Jack Draper (22), who won 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Tsitsipas served for the match at 5-4 in the final set but got broken and went on the lose.