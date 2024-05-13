Tennis Tracker: Swiatek battles past Kerber, Rublev suffers shock defeat

Tennis Tracker: Swiatek battles past Kerber, Rublev suffers shock defeat

It's a mouthwatering day's play at the Italian Open, with all eight of the last-16 matches taking place on both the men's and women's sides of the draw.

18:22 CET - Jelena Ostapenko (26) recovered from a set down to outlast Rebecca Sramkova (27) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) in just under three hours, sealing a quarter-final spot against either Aryna Sabalenka (26) or Elina Svitolina (29).

17:09 CET - It wasn't a match full of quality, but Coco Gauff (20) had enough to beat Paula Badosa (26) 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 and move into the next round in Rome.

16:57 CET - World number one Iga Swiatek (22) didn't have it all her own way, but she managed to find some brilliant tennis in key moments to battle past Angelique Kerber (36) 7-5, 6-3. That's a ninth consecutive win for the Pole who looks to be hitting top form just in time for the French Open. 

16:48 CET - Tommy Paul (26) has moved into the last eight in Rome after a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 win over Germany's Dominik Koepfer (30).

15:09 CET - Last week's Madrid Open champion Andrey Rublev (26) has been stunned by qualifier Alexandre Muller (27), suffering a shock 6-3, 3-6, 2-6 defeat at the hands of his French opponent. His victory in the Spanish capital looked to be a return to form for the Russian after a tough start to the season, but this will be a big blow for him.

14:26 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) is the next player through in Rome, defeating Cameron Norrie (28) in relatively straightforward fashion, 6-2, 7-6(1)

14:16 CET - In just over three hours, Alex de Minaur (25) fought from a set down to claim a real battling 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-4 victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime (23).

13:20 CET - Madison Keys (29) has now completed an emphatic 6-2, 6-1 victory over Sorana Cirstea (34). The 18th seed will face either world number one Iga Swiatek (22) or Angelique Kerber (36) in the quarter-finals. 

12:45 CET - Qinwen Zheng (21) is the first player through to the quarter-finals after the Chinese seventh seed produced an impressive display to ease put a resurgent Naomi Osaka (26) 6-2, 6-4.

Elsewhere, the last-16 clash between Madison Keys (29) and Sorana Cirstea (34) has been interrupted due to an on-court protest with the American leading 6-2, 3-1.

11:21 CET - Play is now underway in the Italian capital, with Naomi Osaka (26) facing Qinwen Zheng (21) and Alex de Minaur (25) taking on Madrid finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) to kickstart the day.

10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's action at the Italian Open in Rome!

