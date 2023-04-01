Tennis Tracker: Swiatek begins title charge on home turf, Zverev in action in Hamburg

Tennis Tracker: Swiatek begins title charge on home turf, Zverev in action in Hamburg
The top seeds enter the fray today, with Iga Swiatek (22) looking to bounce back from her quarter-final defeat at Wimbledon on home turf in Warsaw. French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova (26) also takes to the court in Poland, while Alexander Zverev (26) is in action in Hamburg.

07:30 CET - Welcome back to the Tennis Tracker this Tuesday morning. We have some big names in action today; namely Iga Swiatek (22), Karolina Muchova (26) and Alexander Zverev (26). As usual, we will have highlights and results for you from all the tournaments on the ATP and WTA Tours, so stay tuned throughout the day.

