Tennis Tracker: Swiatek crowned China Open champion in Beijing, Medvedev upset by Korda

Updated
Today we bring you a final from Beijing as well as the rest of the action in China’s Shanghai, both in ATP and WTA. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

14:58 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) has been crowned champion of the China Open in Beijing after an imperious performance, winning against Liudmila Samsonova (24) 6-2, 6-2.

14:50 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) defeated Sebastian Baez (22) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to move through in Shanghai.

12:40 CET - Ben Shelton (20) rallied off against Roman Safiullin (26) to progress to the fourth round after a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 triumph.

Shelton-Safiullin highlights
Flashscore

10:14 CET - Andrey Rublev (25) defeated Quentin Halys (26) in Shanghai, needing just over an hour to win 6-4, 7-5.

10:10 CET - Sebastian Korda (23) was the author of another upset this morning! The American defeated world number three Daniil Medvedev (27) 7-6, 6-2.

Korda - Medvedev highlights
Flashscore

7:53 CET - Top seed Casper Ruud (24) comfortably got past Chris Eubanks (27) to progress in Shanghai after a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

7:10 CET - Lorenzo Sonego (28) pulled an upset against Frances Tiafoe (25) in Shanghai, winning 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

5:33 CET - Iga Swiatek clashes with Liudmila Samsonova for the China Open title in Beijing. Top seeds in the ATP action in Shanghai take to court too, most remarkably Daniil Medvedev taking on Sebastian Korda, Casper Ruud facing Chris Eubanks, as well as Jannik Sinner against Sebastian Baez.

