Tennis Tracker: Swiatek cruises past Gauff, Ruud and Zverev set up semi-final clash

The first set of semi-finalists on both ATP and WTA have been confirmed and the other end of the draw is set to be established by the end of today. Drawing to the end of another week of entertaining tennis, stay tuned as we bring you the latest!

23:27 CET - Casper Ruud (24) is the final name in the French Open semi-finals. The Norwegian overcame fellow Scandinavian Holger Rune (20) 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in a bizarre match, with neither player finding their best tennis. Ruud won't be too fussed though, as he now prepares for a semi-final against Zverev.

19:37 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) is the first winner of today's ATP quarter-final clashes, the German defeated underdog Tomas Martin Etcheverry (23) in just under three-and-a-half hours, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. He is set to face the winner between Casper Ruud and Holger Rune.

15:36 CET - It is a repeat of last year's final after much anticipation. The world number one Iga Swiatek (22) was victorious once again over Coco Gauff (19) 6-4, 6-2. The Pole continues her journey of defending her title as she takes on Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) in the semi-final.

14:29 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) is primed to push for tennis greatness and his self-belief will be an important tool in achieving it, his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero said on Wednesday as the top seed prepares for his French Open semi-final showdown with Novak Djokovic (36).

Alcaraz, who turned 20 last month, won the US Open title in September to become the youngest man to top the rankings and leapfrogged 22-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic to the summit following the Italian Open.

Djokovic continues to cast a shadow on the next generation but Alcaraz has emerged as the strongest contender to dethrone him with his fearless approach and the pair clash for the first time this year on Friday.

"I think he's ready to try to do big things in tennis. I don't know if it's going to be this tournament, but of course I think he's ready," Ferrero, who has worked with Alcaraz for nearly five years, told reporters.

"He dreams very big about what he can do, so I think it's one of the most important things that he believes in himself and he believes he can go to the court and win against everybody."

13:39 CET - The first result and semi-final of the day has just been confirmed as Beatriz Haddad Maia came from behind to defeat world number seven Ons Jabeur. The Brazilian was victorious with a 3-6, 7-6, 6-1 result, she will face the winner between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff.

7:43 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) described his French Open demolition of fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) in the quarter-finals on Tuesday as one of the best matches of his young career and said his level was only improving ahead of a meeting with Novak Djokovic (36).

Barring a late wobble that only slightly delayed the inevitable on the floodlit Court Philippe Chatrier, Alcaraz was in supreme form as he sealed a 6-2, 6-1, 7-6(5) win to set up the mouthwatering semi-final on Friday.

"Yeah, I think my level is getting better every time I'm winning. I think today was such a great level. I played really well. I'd say one of the best matches of my career," Alcaraz told reporters.

"I'd say everything that I did, it was easy...I try to do it simple for me. Every shot that I'm making in the match means that I'm really comfortable on that shot.

"I feel great. I feel that every time that I make that shot, it's going to be in. So it's simple for me, as well."

7:33 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) put his three-set mauling by top seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) in their French Open quarter-final down to sleeping pills, pre-match naps, and late matches rather than the Spaniard's sensational quality.

Alcaraz pulverised the fifth seed to take a 6-2, 6-1, 5-1 lead with a jaw-dropping display before a brief comeback by Tsitsipas forced a third-set tiebreak which the Spaniard won as well.

While Alcaraz described the win as one of the best of his career, for his opponent the defeat was self-induced.

"One thing that I'm going to try to avoid in the future is have melatonin pills and naps before matches because it clearly doesn't seem to be working," a visibly disappointed Tsitsipas said.

"I don't think he played any crazy tennis. I allowed it to happen. I don't think he played his best match. He played great. I mean, I don't think he played exceptional, but he played great.

"He played tennis with few errors and that was enough to beat me."

7:05 CET - We’ve got ourselves a repeat of last year’s women’s final as Coco Gauff takes on current champion and world number one Iga Swiatek. The other quarter-final involves Beatriz Haddad Maia and Ons Jabeur.

Already a step away from the final are world number two Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Muchova.

Meanwhile, in ATP action, the Roland Garros 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud continues his path to redemption as he challenges on form Holger Rune, who is aiming for his fourth clay final of the year.

A couple of underdogs are on the other end of the draw as Alexander Zverev and Tomas Martin Etcheverry play for the semi-final.

The winners will be following Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz who are set to provide a mouth-watering clash later on in the week.