Tennis Tracker: Swiatek & Djokovic looking to make Wimbledon R16, Jabeur facing Svitolina

Djokovic is looking to turn his season around in London

The Wimbledon field is getting smaller and smaller and so the match-ups are only getting better, with a number of top players going head-to-head at the All England Club today.

16:56 CET - World number 14 Ben Shelton (21) has won his third five-setter in a row, beating Denis Shapovalov (25) 6-7, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

16:41 CET - 2018 semi-finalist and 13th seed Jelena Ostapenko (27) has won 6-1, 6-3 against Bernarda Pera (29) to advance to the next round.

15:30 CET - In a huge piece of breaking news, Emma Raducanu (21) has pulled out of playing mixed doubles with Andy Murray (37) after waking up with a stiff wrist.

As a result of that, Murray will almost certainly never play at Wimbledon again.

14:39 CET - French 16th seed Ugo Humbert (26) has seen off American Brandon Nakashima (22) 7-6(9), 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(6) in a rain-affected third-round clash. Humbert faces defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (20) in the fourth round.

13:07 CET - As expected, rain is already causing problems with the first matches of the day being pushed back to 13:30 CET at the earliest. We may not see a huge amount of play on the non-covered courts today at this rate.

12:20 CET - Some unfortunate news for Frenchman Lucas Pouille (30) , who has pulled out of his third-round clash with Australian ninth seed Alex de Minaur (25) due to injury.

11:45 CET - The schedule is of course subject to weather, and writing this from London, yours truly can see a fair few rain delays on the horizon...

11:32 CET - We have a day full of mouthwatering match-ups ahead of us at Wimbledon, with Novak Djokovic (37) and Iga Swiatek (23) both in action and a number of top women's players facing off. Here are some of the stand-out clashes:

Cameron Norrie vs Alexander Zverev - 14:30 CET

Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putinsteva - 16:00 CET

Ons Jabeur vs Elina Svitolina - 16:30 CET

Elena Rybakina vs Caroline Wozniacki - 17:30 CET

Alexei Popyrin vs Novak Djokovic - 18:00 CET

11:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!