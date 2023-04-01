Tennis Tracker: Swiatek downs Sabalenka to reach WTA Finals decider, men move to Metz

Tennis Tracker: Swiatek downs Sabalenka to reach WTA Finals decider, men move to Metz
Iga Swiatek will play Jessica Pegula in the final in Cancun
Profimedia
Well, it's a bigger Monday than usual thanks to the rescheduled WTA Finals decider, which will take place later tonight. Before that, we will have updates from the opening round in Metz and much more here on the Tennis Tracker.

9:10 CET - Catch up with the highlights from the second semi-final from the WTA Finals and listen to winner Iga Swiatek's (22) post-match comments below.

Swiatek's post-match comments
Flashscore
Swiatek - Sabalenka highlights
Flashscore

8:40 CET - Martina Navratilova (67) thinks Steve Simon is unlikely to survive as WTA chief after the calamitous Tour Finals and thinks it is time to have another woman in charge of the elite professional circuit.

Read her full comments here.

6:40 CET - You can check out the key match stats from Iga Swiatek's (22) win below.

Key match stats
Flashscore

6:10 CET - The big overnight news is that world number two Iga Swiatek (22) has cruised into the final in Cancun after brushing aside top seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) 6-3, 6-2.

Their semi-final was suspended due to rain on Saturday and postponed until Sunday meaning that the final will be played tonight. Swiatek will play Jessica Pegula (29) for the crown later.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
Hard for Simon to stay on as WTA chief after Finals debacle, says Navratilova
Swiatek swats aside rival Sabalenka to reach WTA Finals title match in Cancun
Djokovic eases past Dimitrov to win record-extending Paris title
Updated
Pegula defeats Gauff to reach title match at WTA Finals, Swiatek v Sabalenka suspended
History-seeking Djokovic beats Rublev to set up Paris final with Dimitrov
'Emotional' Dimitrov holds off Tsitsipas to reach Paris Masters final
Top seed Sabalenka knocks Rybakina out of WTA Finals in windy Cancun
