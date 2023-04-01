Tennis Tracker: Swiatek downs Sabalenka to reach WTA Finals decider, men move to Metz

9:10 CET - Catch up with the highlights from the second semi-final from the WTA Finals and listen to winner Iga Swiatek's (22) post-match comments below.
8:40 CET - Martina Navratilova (67) thinks Steve Simon is unlikely to survive as WTA chief after the calamitous Tour Finals and thinks it is time to have another woman in charge of the elite professional circuit.
6:40 CET - You can check out the key match stats from Iga Swiatek's (22) win below.
6:10 CET - The big overnight news is that world number two Iga Swiatek (22) has cruised into the final in Cancun after brushing aside top seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) 6-3, 6-2.
Their semi-final was suspended due to rain on Saturday and postponed until Sunday meaning that the final will be played tonight. Swiatek will play Jessica Pegula (29) for the crown later.