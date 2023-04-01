Tennis Tracker: Swiatek downs Sabalenka to reach WTA Finals decider, men move to Metz

Well, it's a bigger Monday than usual thanks to the rescheduled WTA Finals decider, which will take place later tonight. Before that, we will have updates from the opening round in Metz and much more here on the Tennis Tracker.

9:10 CET - Catch up with the highlights from the second semi-final from the WTA Finals and listen to winner Iga Swiatek's (22) post-match comments below.

Swiatek's post-match comments Flashscore

Swiatek - Sabalenka highlights Flashscore

8:40 CET - Martina Navratilova (67) thinks Steve Simon is unlikely to survive as WTA chief after the calamitous Tour Finals and thinks it is time to have another woman in charge of the elite professional circuit.

6:40 CET - You can check out the key match stats from Iga Swiatek's (22) win below.

Key match stats Flashscore

6:10 CET - The big overnight news is that world number two Iga Swiatek (22) has cruised into the final in Cancun after brushing aside top seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) 6-3, 6-2.

Their semi-final was suspended due to rain on Saturday and postponed until Sunday meaning that the final will be played tonight. Swiatek will play Jessica Pegula (29) for the crown later.